Ubisoft's The Division games have been really popular additions to its lineup of franchises, giving players the chance to explore the ruins of American cities shortly after pretty much apocalyptic events.

While fans have been waiting for news of The Division 3, they're instead getting a new direction for the series in the form of The Division Heartland, which is going to offer some new options. Find out all the key details right here.

We don't yet have a firm release date for The Division Heartland - Ubisoft has shown off a little of the game, as you'll see further down, but hasn't yet staked anything on a release window.

At this point, we would assume that sometime in 2024 is the most likely outcome, but it's not impossible that Ubisoft could spring a small surprise and have it ready for later in 2023.

The Division Heartland platforms

We do know what platforms the game will arrive on, and Ubisoft isn't going current-gen only, despite the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S now having been around for years.

That means the game will come to PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC - no Switch version, unsurprisingly.

Is The Division Heartland free?

One big twist that Ubisoft has confirmed is that The Division Heartland will be a completely free-to-play game, so you won't have to worry about pre-ordering it or anything.

It'll doubtless have extensive microtransaction options, but we're hopeful that these will be limited to cosmetic items.

The Division Heartland closed tests

Ubisoft has announced that it will be holding closed playtests of The Division Heartland in the coming months, to check out how things are progressing, test its servers and see how its gameplay changes are playing out.

There's no way to guarantee that you'll be selected, but to sign up for consideration just head to the game's official website and scroll down to the bottom of the page to see the sign-up section.

You'll select your platform of choice before giving your details.

The Division Heartland trailers

The first proper trailer for Heartland came in April 2022, and while it's billed as an intro it's really a helpful story overview explaining why players will find themselves in the game's setting of Silver Creek.

At the same time, Ubisoft uploaded a bit of a developer dive into the game, one that contains a few glimpses of actual gameplay and some interesting discussion.

The Division Heartland gameplay

Heartland is changing things up a bit for the Division series - this is a pure extraction shooter, changing the formula slightly from the first two titles.

That means you'll be dropping into the open areas of Silver Creek, completing missions and acquiring loot and weaponry while dodging both AI enemies and rogue players gunning for you.

That setting is also a major change - gone are the urban environments we're used to, replaced by small-town Americana and a distinct lack of skyscrapers.

This should make for a different feeling and tone, but you'll still have a base of operations to plan your raids and work out what you want to keep in your persistent stash or risk by taking with you.

If you've played Call of Duty's recently-created DMZ mode, you'll have an idea of the risk-reward setup that this can create, and the tension of being in a fight with your best items in your backpack.

The game will have a day-night cycle, with Heartland becoming more dangerous and risky at night, along with lower visibility, while moving patches of contagion will also require gas masks and filters to move through, demanding planning before you take the plunge.

With no price tag attached, this could all add up to a compelling offering, but we'll have to wait until players get their hands on Heartland to really get a sense for how it's shaping up.

