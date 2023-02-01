There's a big new driving game coming - find out more here.

Ubisoft has announced a new title in its expansive racing series The Crew - subtitled Motorfest. The game should be out this year, and looks a lot like it's taking some cues from the Forza Horizon series.

We've got all the key details you need to know about The Crew Motorfest right here, so keep reading to find out more about what it'll offer, when it'll come out and more.

The Crew Motorfest doesn't yet have a precise release date, but its debut trailer does end with the information that it'll be out in 2023.

While that doesn't give you a whole heap to work with, we'll be sure to update this article as soon as a more exact date becomes public.

The Crew Motorfest trailers

Ubisoft took the wraps off Motorfest right at the very end of January 2023, with a teaser trailer that you can watch below.

It didn't leave things at that, though, also uploading the first episode of what looks like it'll be a new series of developer diaries called Behind the Wheel.

This mostly concerns itself with detailing the Insider Program, a system of closed betas that Ubisoft will run to get feedback on the game and its systems ahead of launch.

The Crew Motorfest platforms

We're getting into the phase of a console generation where older machines start to be less likely to get new releases, but Motorfest is resisting that change.

Therefore, it's been announced for PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, alongside PC - making for a pletty complete slate of hardware on which you can play it.

Ubisoft

The Crew Motorfest location and map

Motorfest is set on an island that's apparently inspired heavily by the real-life Hawaiian island of O'ahu, home to Honolulu.

It's not officially that island, though, so expect some new place names and freedom for the developers to make up locations.

This should see the game offer up a mixture of terrain, as its teaser trailer hints, including tarmac and dirt driving.

Ubisoft

It'll be interesting to see if it's a smaller map than The Crew 2's huge American sprawl, or whether it'll just be denser with routes and detail.

The Crew Motorfest gameplay

From the looks of it, we're in for another open-world driving extravaganza with Motorfest, this time with a festival-themed twist.

There are only a few cars in the glimpses we've seen so far, but it's enough to showcase the fact that we'll be driving both modern and classic vehicles.

However, after their introduction in The Crew 2, there's nothing to suggest that we'll be getting the option of taking on boats and planes again.

Ubisoft

Those two vehicle types haven't been mentioned yet, so it's a safe bet that we're going back to the central point by getting a car-only game in the form of Motorfest.

More widely, expect to be able to roam around a map of varied geographical areas, taking on race events and time trials to build both your reputation and your car collection - classic stuff, basically.

