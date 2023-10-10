Corsair / Pocket-lint Corsair 5000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX $165 $175 Save $10 The Corsair 5000D PC Case is a large PC case with plenty of cooling, good looks, and tons of space. It's on sale for $65.99, which is an astounding 63% off of its list price. $165 at Amazon

PC cases are the centerpiece of a build. There are a ton of varieties, including ones made for silence, minimalism, and, in the case of the Corsair 5000D, for showcasing your PC components. The Corsair 5000D is a mid-tower case with a tempered glass side panel made for showing off your PC components. Corsair has some of the base PC cases you can buy, and this one is on sale for just $65. That's 63 per cent off of its $176 price tag, and also the lowest price that it's ever sold for.

Why you should consider the Corsair 5000D?

This PC case, and its variants, are among the best mid-tower PC cases on the market. It features a simple white panel on the front that contrasts nicely against the sea of black cases out there. Inside the case, the big story is that it has room for up to three 360mm radiators and up to 10 120mm fans, which is just a crazy amount of cooling potential. In real-world terms, this is in the top third when it comes to cooling performance, and Corsair really pulled out the stops to make it that way.

A lot of folks may prefer the Airflow version of the case, but the regular 5000D has all the same tricks, including some of the best cable management of any case by any manufacturer. It also includes two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and a headphone and microphone combo jack, so you're well-equipped no matter which peripherals you use. It's a perfect pairing with modern wired gaming headsets. It can even handle vertically mounted GPUs if that's your jam.

This is one of the best PC case deals during this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, and one of the best overall deals from the entire event. It's not every day you find something for more than half off of its list price, so it's worth it to take advantage while you can.