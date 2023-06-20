Casio has announced a new limited edition watch that celebrates the anniversary of not just one, but two different watches in the G-SHOCK and the FROGMAN.

The new Casio MRG-BF1000E is a metal shock-resistant diver's watch that celebrates 40 years of the G-SHOCK and 20 years of the FROGMAN, making for quite the unique look thanks in part to a bright yellow strap.

All the celebrations

Casio announced the new watch via a press release, explaining that it's is limited to just 700 pieces worldwide. That will make this the go-to watch for fans of the G-SHOCK and FROGMAN, and it'll certainly stand out.

"In addition to the vivid yellow used for the band and index marks, the crown, buttons, and screws are treated with gold ion-plating and the part of case back is finished with gold vapor deposition," Casio explains. An interchangeable metal bracelet is included for those who prefer something a little less bright than the standard yellow strap, too.

Casio

"Painstaking processes of treating each link of the band with an abrasion-resistant deep-layer hardening process and diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating prior to assembly give the band a high-quality, intricate makeup," Casio says of the metal bracelet. "Packaged in a special box with G-SHOCK 40th and FROGMAN 30th badges, this timepiece is more than just a watch — users can enjoy displaying this limited edition watch as part of their collection of G-SHOCK favorites."

Anyone who actually takes their new limited edition watch diving will benefit from a feature that has the hour and minute hands overlap to form a single hand when in dive mode. That makes it easier to see how much dive time has passed, which gives Casio's latest watch some real diving chops that not all so-called diving watches can manage.

The FROGMAN is of course a popular line of diver's watches that is known for its asymmetrical design, while the G-SHOCK brand needs no introduction and is in the middle of something of a renaissance among watch fans globally. The rugged watches have become popular among watch collectors young and old and often have pride of place alongside some of the best mechanical watches that Switzerland has to offer. They aren't all cheap, either. The G-SHOCK FROGMAN MRG-BF1000R sells for prices well into the thousands of your chosen currency, for example.

The MRG-BF1000E will go on sale in Japan under the MRG-BF1000E-1A9JR name on 7 July, but international launch information is so far lacking.