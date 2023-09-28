Key Takeaways Casio has announced the G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-B1000, a dust- and mud-resistant watch with an improved compass sensor system.

The watch features a robust metal exterior with protector parts and a diamond-like carbon coating for enhanced durability.

The new G-Shock has a triple-sensor system that measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature, and also offers solar charging, radio wave reception, and smartphone connectivity.

Casio is no stranger to a new G-Shock release and the latest is here - say hello to the G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-B1000. Because you're probably going to want one of these wearables.

We've already been treated to new League of Legends G-Shocks this month, while some really colourful ones arrived not long before that. Now, we're being treated to a new Mudmaster that is not only dust- and mud-resistant but also has a first for the G-Shock line - an improved compass sensor system.

More sensors are better than having fewer

Casio announced the new G-Shock via a press release, pointing out that it's an addition to the Mater of G line that is built for sandy and dirty environments. That means a robust metal exterior with other design features that make it particularly suited to harsh environments.

"The protector parts at the 12 and 6 o'clock positions guard the watch glass, which is typically the most shock-susceptible, and they are treated with a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating to provide even greater abrasion resistance," Casio explains. It adds that "these parts are cut out of components that are first forged into bezel shapes in a painstaking production process that renders complex shapes in metal," too.

All of that is backed up by the addition of a new triple-sensor system that measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature, too. Add on the solar charging and radio wave reception (with smartphone connectivity) and this is one capable watch. Pair it with a phone and things get even more interesting with features like Location Indicator which "points the inset dial indicator hand in the direction of a location recorded on the map within the app." There's also a Mission Log feature that records activity history, too.

The new G-Shock will be released in Japan in October with black, red, and green versions available. Full global pricing and availability haven't been made available yet, however.