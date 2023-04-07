Canon has given every EOS R5 owner a huge upgrade and it's done it via a firmware update that they can install at home.

The update, carrying the firmware number v1.81, adds pixel-shift capabilities via in-body image stabilization to take the existing 45-megapixel photos and boost them all the way to a whopping 400 megapixels. All from the same hardware that Canon EOS R5 owners always had.

The new firmware uses sensor-moving magic to give photographers more pixels to play with, Canon says. "The v1.81 firmware for the EOS R5 enables the in-body IS [image stabilization] mechanism to move the sensor incrementally to replicate the effect of smaller pixels, producing images with higher resolution – up to 400MP," the company says via Digital Camera World. "Such precision is perfect for photographers who want to capture stunning architecture and landscapes on the go."

Pixel shift technology isn't exactly new, but it's unusual for a camera to see such a jump in the number of pixels it can push out. The standard 45-megapixel photos are out, replaced by 400-megapixel shots that will allow for levels of detail that simply weren't possible before. Photographers will no doubt have to deal with ballooning file sizes as a result of the change, but the improved photo fidelity should more than make up for that.

There's no denying that the camera is now going to be even more of a photography powerhouse than it already was. We were already impressed with the camera when we reviewed it and with 8K video recording and now 400-megapixel still capabilities, it's hard to go wrong. Especially if you already own the camera and are getting this upgrade for free!