Key Takeaways Call of Duty's The Haunting event terrifies with new maps and the Hellspawn event in Warzone

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure has a Spooky Celebration with unique Halloween items for your island

Dead by Daylight's Haunted by Daylight event brings back the 2v8 mode with new killers and outfits

It's that special time of year again. The days are getting shorter, the weather is getting cooler and Halloween is just around the corner. While this time of year is ripe for a spooky movie or two, many games are also supporting Halloween-inspired in-game events. So, if you can't get your fill of fright from a horror movie marathon, it might be time to jump into a game like Dead by Daylight, Fortnite, or Call of Duty.

One of my favorite aspects of contemporary games is how many put on special in-game events for the holidays. It's a chance to jump in and play some new content. Plus, as a lifelong fan of the spooky season, there's nothing better than playing one of my favorite games and seeing the cosmetic changes made throughout October. If you're like me and can't get enough scares from your games, here are the best spooky in-game Halloween events to play this season.

1 Call of Duty's The Haunting event brings the scares

Across Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, Call of Duty fans can partake in some frightful festivities

Since launch, Call of Duty has held its annual Haunting event in-game. For Season 6 of Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty has added The Haunting event across the multiplayer modes as well as in Warzone. Throughout the season, players can play through the new horror-inspired Drive Thru and Mad Cow multiplayer maps. Mutation and Infected modes are also being supported. In Warzone, there's a special Hellspawn event that has taken over Rebirth Island.

Players can also check out the Purgatory game mode, offering teams the hellish ability to fight enemy teams with spooky in-game events mixing up the gameplay.

Over on Vondel, the sun had set, playing matches in the dead of night. Players can also check out the Purgatory game mode, offering teams the hellish ability to fight enemy teams with spooky in-game events mixing up the gameplay. Plus, the Call of Duty Season 6 Battle Pass introduces Michael Myers as an Operator skin.

2 Hello Kitty: Island Adventure's Spooky Celebration

The live service game has a Halloween event running through to the big day

If you're looking for something a bit more relaxed, Hello Kitty: Island Adventure currently has its Spooky Celebration running. Throughout the month, players can obtain Spooky Treats to purchase limited-time items from the Celebration Stand in the Resort Plaza. Players can purchase Halloween-inspired furniture, clothing, and more. If you've been thinking that your island needed some gothic-looking fencing or lights, this is your perfect opportunity to obtain some. Daily rewards are also available simply for logging in during the event.

3 Dead by Daylight brings a beloved mode back for its Halloween event

The game's 2v8 mode returns with new killers and maps

Behavior Interactive is hosting the Haunted by Daylight event in Dead by Daylight this month. Running from October 17th through to November 17th, players can take part in the widely beloved 2v8 mode. As the mode returns, new killers will be available alongside new maps, abilities, and more. Dead by Daylight is also supporting a ton of new items to purchase, including items for Ellen Ripley from the Alien franchise. Outfits for Kate Denson, Adam Francis, and Zarina Kassir are also made available. This month, Dead by Daylight is also adding a Castlevania-inspired Dominus tome as well.

4 Fortnitemares returns to Fortnite

The popular battle royale's Halloween event returns this month

Following the game's Dr. Doom-themed live event, Fortnitemares is expected to kick off. While an official release date is not yet set, it's likely to begin around October 11th. While details on the event are still scarce, we've already gotten an idea of the new skins and items released. During Fortnitemares, players can expect to find a spooky variant of the Marshmello skin available in the shop. Epic Games is also doing crossovers with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw, bringing Leatherface and Billy the Puppet skins to the game. In-game POIs will be given small cosmetic changes, reflecting the Halloween season.

5 GTA Online's frightening Halloween special event

A month of celebrations hit GTA Online with in-game events, cosmetics, and mayhem

Log into GTA Online between now and Halloween to gain access to cosmetics like Black and Red Demon Goat Masks. A customized Albany Fränken Stange vehicle is also up for grabs. The Condemned event returns, where players must outlast their opponents with the last standing claiming victory. Gain access to 2x GTA$ and RP all event long through Payphone Hits. Other seasonal items include facepaints, car horns, and bobbleheads, purchasable at stores across Los Santos.