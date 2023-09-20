We went through the market and brought out a selection of the best Sony Xperia 5 V cases, with special recommendations for size, price, luxury and more.

Sony's Xperia line is made up of pint-sized powerhouses for people who want Android devices that fit easily in the pocket of their tightest jeans. The Xperia 5 V just came out, and we have a comparison of it with the last model for you to decide if it's worth the upgrade. If you're sold and ready for the new model, you'll need to protect it so it'll last you longer.

This transparent case is constructed from soft silicone material with a TPU frame to insulate it from drops, and has a tempered glass protective film screen protector. The attached ring allows it to work with magnetic car mounts and can also be used as a simple stand.

This fancy embossed case is made from premium PU leather and folds open to work as a stand for your Sony Xperia 5 V. It also incorporates a wallet for cards and cash and has a connecting clip to be hung from a lanyard.

Carbon fiber and PU leather gives this simple and elegant case a lot of protective value without excess weight or ornamentation. Raised lips around the camera lenses protect them from scratching as well, and anti-slip design keeps the phone in your hands.

This is a stylish and functional case that also comes in at a low budget. The "Mirror World" design on the case back will entrance you as it keeps your Sony Xperia 5 V safe and secure. A 9H hardness screen protector made from tempered glass keeps your display scratch-free.

If you want a minimalist no-frills case that will protect your phone without drawing attention to itself, this simple black silicone enclosure will repel scratches and dings just as well as any other. It also comes with a lanyard for easy carrying.

This minimalist case lets the beauty of the Sony Xperia 5 V shone through. Made from soft flexible TPU rubber, it has precise charging cutouts that conform to the new phone's design. IEdges are rounded and bevelled to protect the screen from fall damage.

Luxe leather characterises this Sony Xperia 5 V phone case, which incorporates a soft TPU inner case for additional protection and RFID insulation. The case also contains three pockets for credit or debit cards as well as one for cash.

This understated and elegant leather case is lined with thin and soft silicone TPU to protect your device. The hinge can be adjusted into multiple positions to act as a stand, and the case comes with a high-quality tempered glass screen protector.

How we picked the Best Sony Xperia 5 V cases

Because the Sony Xperia 5 V has only been on the market for a few weeks, the case selection for the phone is pretty minimal. We expect additional cases to drop by the end of October, including Sony's first-party models, and will update this listing when they do. For now, we went with a variety of materials and form factors, paying attention to different use cases and price points. We wanted to ensure that there was a case for every phone user on the list.

We chose the Wimspeed wallet case as our overall best Sony Xperia 5 V case. It's stylish, comfortable in the hand and includes a few nice features like a built-in stand. For a more minimal look, the silicone phone case with lanyard is nice, as is the transparent Foluu clear case. Many of the cases on our list have wallet and credit card pockets to keep your stuff organised.

We expect to have a full review of the Sony Xperia 5 V soon, but until then check out our comparison of the Xperia 5 IV and the Xperia 5 V to see what the major differences are.

Will my old Xperia 5 IV case fit the new Xperia 5 V?

Cases for the old model won't fit the new one, unfortunately, so if you are upgrading you'll need a new one.