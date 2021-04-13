If you've been skiing before, you probably know something about how bafflingly therapeutic it can be - whether you're bombing down slopes or taking your time. It explains why, all over the world, people move mountains to make sure that they can spend some time sashaying down slopes, sitting on slowly chugging lifts back up, before rinsing and repeating.

Whether you're snowboarding or skiing, there aren't many pastimes that can so comprehensively distract you from your everyday life, and pack in some beautiful mountain sights while you're at it. Still, though, skiing isn't exactly the cheapest activity, so it can be a bit daunting to consider it.

Something that could make your life a bit easier, is some tech - whether you're looking to learn how to ski, or perfect your downhill game, there is a range of gadgets you could take with you for support. We've gathered some of the very best on this list for you.

Pocket-lint Garmin Fenix 7 Solar The ideal watch 9.0 / 10 The perfect outdoor-ready watch for the slopes - track all your progress from your wrist. Pros Solid waterproof build quality

Accurate GPS tracking and metrics Cons It's on the pricey side See at Amazon

Garmin's Fenix 7 Solar is pretty much the marker to beat when it comes to sport tracking and metrics. It'll keep track of every detail of your health and fitness, as well as offering pinpoint maps and GPS data to boot. Plus, you'll even get some power back through solar charging to expand the battery life a bit.

It's rugged and hardy, too, which makes it perfect for a skiing holiday. You'll be able to track your progress around a resort or mountain without needing to pull out a frozen phone every couple of minutes.

Livall Livall RS1 Ski Helmet A connected helmet Keep your cranium safe, but also enjoy some connected features with this great helmet. Pros Built-in headphones and windproof microphone

Stylish and practical design Cons Speakers lack bass response See at Amazon

Safety is a serious business on the slopes - we're completely opposed to the idea of not wearing a helmet while pelting down a mountain on some sticks, personally. If you want to meld safety with some smart features, though, in particular the ability to play music via Bluetooth without needing headphones, then Livall's helmets are godsends.

The RS1 will let you listen to music (or, for example, Carv's instructions) clearly through its earpieces, but won't drown out the surrounding world, to help you avoid other skiers or hazards. Plus, they look great and aren't too much pricier than a normal helmet.

Phoozy Phoozy XP3 Series Keep stuff safe Your phone is unlikely to enjoy freezing temperatures very much, so keep it warm with this great pouch. Pros Improves your battery life

Adds impact and weather protection Cons Can be tricky to figure out which size to buy See at Amazon

Anyone that's been up a mountain recently will know the anxiety of taking your phone out after a few great runs to find it worryingly freezing and inexplicably low on battery. That's because modern smartphones aren't anywhere near hardy enough for seriously cold temperatures, and battery life takes a serious hit as a result.

Sidestepping that whole issue isn't too challenging, though, thankfully - pick up a Phoozy pouch for your phone, pop it in your pocket or bag, and relax in the knowledge that it's both protected from water and rain ingress, and from extreme temperatures. When you need to check it, you should find that it's happy and performs normally.

Pocket-lint Insta360 X3 Take it all in 9.0 / 10 A versatile and waterproof camera that can capture more angles than just about anything else. Pros Awesome 360 video and photo capture

Excellent and easy-to-use software Cons Might be a little intimidating for first-time filmers See at Amazon

Once you're a bit more sure on your feet, it's time to record the action. There are few activities that lend themselves better to filming than skiing and we think a 360 camera is the best tool for the job.

While many would point you towards a GoPro, we think most people would be better served with something like the X3. It's waterproof and rugged, just like a GoPro, but you can shoot with an invisible selfie stick and reframe your shots for more dynamic videos. Plus, if you want a traditional action camera shot, you can just switch to 4K single lens mode, it's the best of both worlds.

Mammut Mammut Avalanche Airbag Backpack Safety first There's nothing like the assurance that you've got safety equipment to hand to make skiing feel more relaxing. Pros Practical lightweight design

Could save your life in an emergency Cons It's expensive and designed for serious adventurers See at Amazon

For our final entry, though, we're returning to the question of safety. Skiing and snowboarding are amazing fun, but there's also no question that they're a darn sight more dangerous than most alternative pastimes. Crashing is one thing, but when you're up in the mountains there's a background risk of an avalanche that's a little terrifying, especially if you venture off-piste.

Mammut's range of Airbag Backpacks could save your life if you are caught in an avalanche - they have expanding Airbags built-in which could ensure that you're not buried too tightly, letting you manoeuvre and either escape or call for help to do so.

Carv Carv Digital Ski Coach The smart way to improve your skiing Pros Completely unique and designed specifically for skiing

Can really improve your skills Cons Subscription fees See at Carv

Whether you're pretty new to skiing or are reaching the point where you're not sure how to improve your technique, a coaching companion would be ideal, wouldn't it? Teachers are hugely expensive though and can be a bit restricted in terms of the time spent with you.

Thankfully, Carv has arrived on the scene to offer personalised coaching entirely digitally. The app connects to sensors that you wear in and on your boots, which tell it in minute detail how you're skiing and whether your balance is as it should be.

It'll tell you how you did after each run, and what you need to improve on, plus show you how to do that, all through your headphones so that you don't have to fumble around on your phone each time you need an update. It's a great little gadget that will really help you to develop your abilities and confidence.