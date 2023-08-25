If you're looking for a fun and easy way to clean the floors of your home, there's no reason it shouldn't be a robot that will do it for you. Robot vacuums have been around for a while now, and we've spent a good amount of time trying to find the best ones, but if cleaning your floors is just as important as keeping them dust free, you're going to need a robot that can vacuum just as well as it mops.

Most expensive robot vacuums have some kind of mop feature built-in, but identifying which features actually matter among the charging docks and LiDAR sensors can be complicated. We've taken the busy work out of the equation by identifying some of the best robot vacuum and mop duos for you. Whether you're building out your smart home or just trying to automate some weekly chores, check our picks below.

The best robot vacuum and mop duos: Our top picks

iRobot/ Pocket-lint iRobot Roomba J7+ 1. Best robot vacuum and mop duo overall The smartest robot vacuum and mop $530 $800 Save $270 iRobot's Roomba Combo j7+ is well known for a reason, the vacuum and mop all-in-one offers the best combination of cleaning power and object recognition to clean your home with disastrous collisions. Pros Excellent object detection

Retractable mop pad

Automatic emptying Cons Expensive $800 at iRobot $530 at Amazon

It might not be surprising that a Roomba is at the top of our list, but iRobot’s Roomba Combo j7+ has earned it. The j7+ is a capable vacuum and mop, with and edge-sweeping brush for cleaning corners and centered rubber brushes that are easier to clear out after multiple vacuum and mopping cycles.

Its stand out feature, though, is its retractable mop, which rests on the top of the robot, only lifts and lowers during mopping, and applies over half a kilogram of pressure to your floor. Combined with iRobot’s generally great object detection and mapping (the company guarantees your robot won't roll over pet waste), the Roomba Combo j7+ is ideal cleaning companion for your home - provided you can tolerate the loud volume at which it cleans.

Roborock/ Pocket-lint Roborock S8 Pro Ultra 2. Best premium robot vacuum and mop duo Automated everything Roborock's S8 Pro Ultra is one of the priciest robot vacuum available, but if you want to automate every part of the process, from cleaning to refilling, it's one of the best. Pros Automatic emptying, cleaning, drying, and refilling

Object detection and avoidance

Powerful suction Cons Very expensive

Takes up a lot of space $1600 at Amazon $1600 at Best Buy $1600 at Roborock

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra doesn't come cheap. Roborock's flagship robot vacuum and mop combo combines all the company's time-saving automatic features, allowing it to empty itself, clean its mop pad, dry itself, and refill its tank of water without you having to do anything.

It's also excellent at object recognition, even adapting on the fly if new obstacles fall in its path. The only real downsides to the S8 Pro Ultra outside its price is that it's big, both it’s docking station with reservoirs for waste and water and the robot vacuum itself (a problem shared by the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra). This isn't the pick for someone with a small apartment.

Shark / Pocket-lint Shark Matrix Plus 3. Best Value robot vacuum and mop duo Premium features on a budget $549.99 $699.99 Save $150 Shark's Matrix Plus isn't as sleek or simple as some other robot vacuum's, but it offers a unique method for cleaning corners, self-cleaning, and self-emptying for well under $1000. Pros Self-emptying

Vibrating mop brush

HEPA filtration Cons Big and heavy

Missing "smart" features $699 at Shark $549.99 at Amazon

The beauty of the Shark Matrix Plus, is that it gets you most of the key premium features of the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ or the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, but it won’t cost you an arm-and-a-leg. The Matrix Plus uses LiDAR to map out your space and can shoot out a blast of air to clear up corners.

Its mop brush vibrates to loosen up stains and like all of our top picks in offers some level of automation, in this case self-emptying and self-cleaning when it's done with a vacuum and mop cycle. The big Shark logo across the top and blue plastic accents doesn't mean it looks quite as elegant as other robot vacuums on this list, but that doesn't matter if the list of features is right.

Roborock / Pocket-lint Roborock Q Revo 4. Best completely automated robot vacuum and mop duo It does almost everything on its own $759.99 $899.99 Save $140 The Roborock Q Evo offers most of the fully automated experience of the S8 Pro Ultra at a much more affordable cost. Pros Self-emptying, cleaning, drying, and refilling

Actually looks nice

Dual spinning mops Cons Weaker suction than top picks $799.99 at Roborock $759.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in the S8 Pro Ultra's self-cleaning, emptying, and refilling abilities but not its price, the Roborock Q Revo is the ideal alternative. There's LiDAR and mapping to make sure the Revo cleans where it's supposed to, and dual spinning mops rather than a big pad, which is an outlier in Roborock's line.

The important thing is it's meaningfully cheaper than something like the S8 Pro Ultra, while remaining just as self-sufficient. Thanks to the modern design of its docking station, it actually looks nice in your house, too.

Yeedi / Pocket-lint Yeedi Vac Station 5. Best midrange robot vacuum and mop duo The basics you need $300 $500 Save $200

The Yeedi Vac Station is a capable midrange robot vacuum with strong suction and the ability to automatically avoid carpet while mopping. Pros Self-emptying

Avoids carpets while mopping

LiDAR navigation Cons No object detection/avoidance $500 at Amazon $300 at Yeedi

Yeedi isn't a household name, but the Yeedi Vac Station is worth keeping in mind if you need a robot vacuum or mop. It's capable of 3,000Pa of suction which puts it comfortably in the midrange of robot vacuums, and it covers the basics in terms of navigation and mapping.

The Yeedi isn't as "smart" at obstacle avoidance as more premium options, but it does come with basic ability to not get your carpet wet while mopping. When all else fails, it's also controllable via your smartphone.

Eufy / Pocket-lint Eufy Clean G40 Hybrid 6. Best quiet robot vacuum and mop duo Barebones but capable

The Eufy Clean G40 Hybrid doesn't ship with a dock, but it’s relatively strong suction, quiet operation, and mopping abilities make it a great budget robot vacuum. Pros Decent suction

Automatically returns to job after recharge

Quiet Cons No dock

No "smart" features $300 at Amazon

There isn't much to the Eufy Clean G40 Hybrid. It's on the low end in terms of suction at 2500Pa, and doesn't have many of the smart features of our top picks like automatic mapping or object detection and avoidance. But if you need the simplest possible robot vacuum and mop, it'll do the trick.

One particular quality in the G40 Hybrid's favor is how quiet it is. Eufy claims the vacuum will only ever reach 55dB, which means that you should hopefully never have to turn up the TV while its running.

Ecovacs / Pocket-lint Ecovacs Deebot T9+ 7. Best robot vacuum and mop duo with air freshener A unique compliment to your normal cleaning routine $600 $800 Save $200

The Ecovacs Deebot T9+ has the LiDAR navigation and object detection of other robot vacuum's with a unique built-in air freshener for scenting your home while it cleans. Pros Self-emptying

Object detection and avoidance

Built-in air freshener Cons Missing some "smart" features $600 at Amazon

All evidence points to the Ecovacs Deebot T9+ being a competent robot vacuum and mop. It has LiDAR navigation, object detection, and even the ability to empty itself after cleaning around the house. But the air freshener makes it stand out.

The Deebot T9+'s built-in air freshener module has swappable cartridges that can spread one of three different scents while your robot vacuums and mops. The cartridges themselves last for 60 days, too, which means you could get a lot of mileage out of a single scent.

Bottom line: The best robot vacuum and mop duo

If you're busy and want some help cleaning the floors of your home (or office, we won't judge) there's no easier way than with a robot vacuum and mop. Features, prices, and actual cleaning ability vary, but for the best all-around performance, it's hard to find something better than the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+. This Roomba's ability to navigate your home and recognize and avoid obstacles is par none. And it's unique mop designs means there's next to no chance it ever makes a mistake and leaves your prized rug soaked.

Of course maybe you're looking for something even more expensive that needs even less of your attention. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra radically simplifies the robot vacuum and mop process with the ability to clean, dry, empty, and even refill itself between cleaning sessions. Ideally you'll only have to interact with it to empty and refilling its docking station.

For a few of those same features in a much more affordable package, the Shark Matrix Plus is a great alternative. It can empty itself, cleans and mops as well as most people need, and even offers HEPA filtration.

How we picked the best robot vacuum and mop duo

We've tested and used several of the vacuums on the list here at Pocket-lint, and have extensive experience charting their development from clumsy boxes that bump around your home to devices that practically run themselves. We picked a range of robot vacuum and mop duos for a variety of different reasons, but when it came down to it, they had to make the process of cleaning less complicated rather than more.

What should you consider when buying a robot vacuum and mop duo?

There are a couple of things to keep in mind if you're planning on investing in a robot vacuum and mop.

Object detection: If you don't have kids or a pet and live in a single story home with one type of flooring, object detection and avoidance likely isn't necessary in a robot cleaner. As soon as your life and flooring become more complicated, though, purchasing a robot vacuum and mop with the ability to avoid obstacles and handle different types of floors.

Automated emptying, filling, and cleaning: Even if it requires less work than a normal mop, your robot vacuum still requires some additional care to clean effectively. You'll have to refill its water tank, and clean and dry its mop pad or brushes unless you invest in a robot cleaner dock with the ability to automate the process. It's not a must, but it can make everything easier.