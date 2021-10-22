Whether a game is good or not is often down to personal opinion, but we've crafted this list of fantastic PC games we've enjoyed that you might too.
We've played and reviewed a range of games so you're bound to find something to suit you. We've also written a number of detailed guides for specific genres of games if you have a particular mood in mind:
- Top deeply engrossing RPGs
- Best First Person Shooters for PC gamers
- Sublime co-op games for PC players
- Best racing games on PC
- Top action-adventure games
- Best open-world and survival games for PC
- Best free-to-play Battle Royale
This list though includes our current favourite games that we're playing at the moment and would highly recommend.
Best PC games we'd recommend getting
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt1. Best overall PC game
- Warhorse Studios
Kingdom Come: Deliverance2. Another epic RPG
- Battlestate Games
Escape from Tarkov3. Best hardcore shooter
- Coffee Stain Publishing
Satisfactory4. Super satisfying building
Red Dead Redemption 25. Best for cowboys
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The game that keeps giving
One of the best open-world RPGs ever crafted, with so much to do.
- Superb storyline
- Stunning visuals on PC
- Hours and hours of gameplay
- Steep learning curve initially
No list of best PC games would be complete without The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, It's been around for a while now, but continues to be one of our favourite games thanks to its lore, quality of visuals, gameplay mechanics and a whole lot more.
It also recently had a next-gen overhaul to make it look even better on PC so it still pushes the visual boundaries as well.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Beautifully crafted medieval world
This is a great medieval RPG which puts you in the shoes of a normal person thrust into a harsh world.
- Realistic design
- Engaging story
- Staggering setting
- Combat can be hard to master
We love Kingdom Come: Deliverance because of how it does things differently from other RPGs. You play an average medieval peasant who's thrust into a war-ravaged time and needs to learn to survive. This makes combat tough and gameplay challenging but really thrilling. We also love the setting and the graphics of this one as well.
PC gamers will also enjoy the fact that this game is challenging for your system. Try running it on ultra settings and you'll be warned those visuals are only intended for future hardware. It's like Crysis but for the new age.
Escape from Tarkov
Intense looter shooter
Escape from Tarkov is an intense and unforgiving FPS like no other.
- Intense gameplay that keeps you coming back
- Stunning graphics
- Hardcore PVP battles
- Unforgiving for beginners
If you prefer a bit of FPS action then we'd highly recommend Escape From Tarkov. This game is certainly not for everyone as it can be highly punishing, especially for casual players. That said it's also one of the best thrills we've had playing an online PVP shooter. The risk-to-reward experience makes it an utter thrill to play. When you lose it's terrible but when you win it's amazing.
This is a looter shooter, so with each game, your goal is to collect loot and get out of the map without being killed and that's where the thrill comes in because if you die you lose it all.
Satisfactory
Super satisfying building mechanics and intrigue
Satisfactory gives you plenty to do with both survival and building mechanics on a distant alien world.
- Brilliant fun on your own or with friends
- Stunning alien worlds to explore
- Building like no other
- Too much to do
If you prefer your games with more building and less shooting then Satisfactory is the one to buy. This game puts you on a distant planet mining for resources and creating all sorts of machinery while avoiding being food for the local wildlife.
It's great fun to play with friends or on your own, while challenging yourself to see what magnificent structures you can create.
Red Dead Redemption 2
A classic cowboy experience
Incredible depth and attention to detail are present in this sequel.
- Stunning visuals and atmospherics
- Massive world to explore
- Thoroughly engaging story
- Can be taxing on your PC
RDR 2 is glorious on PC, especially in 4K with HDR visuals. There's also a lot to be said for aiming your six-shooter with a mouse and keyboard or more accurately hunting wildlife while taking careful aim with your bow.
We loved Red Dead Redemption 2 when it first appeared on console and we love it even more on PC. It still looks great now and how many other games let you get lost in the wild west?