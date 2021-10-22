Whether a game is good or not is often down to personal opinion, but we've crafted this list of fantastic PC games we've enjoyed that you might too.

Best PC games we'd recommend getting

CD Projekt RED / The Witcher III: Wild Hunt The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 1. Best overall PC game The game that keeps giving One of the best open-world RPGs ever crafted, with so much to do. Pros Superb storyline

Stunning visuals on PC

Hours and hours of gameplay Cons Steep learning curve initially See at Amazon

No list of best PC games would be complete without The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, It's been around for a while now, but continues to be one of our favourite games thanks to its lore, quality of visuals, gameplay mechanics and a whole lot more.

It also recently had a next-gen overhaul to make it look even better on PC so it still pushes the visual boundaries as well.

Warhorse Studios Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Another epic RPG Beautifully crafted medieval world This is a great medieval RPG which puts you in the shoes of a normal person thrust into a harsh world. Pros Realistic design

Engaging story

Staggering setting Cons Combat can be hard to master See at Fanatical

We love Kingdom Come: Deliverance because of how it does things differently from other RPGs. You play an average medieval peasant who's thrust into a war-ravaged time and needs to learn to survive. This makes combat tough and gameplay challenging but really thrilling. We also love the setting and the graphics of this one as well.

PC gamers will also enjoy the fact that this game is challenging for your system. Try running it on ultra settings and you'll be warned those visuals are only intended for future hardware. It's like Crysis but for the new age.

Battlestate Games Escape from Tarkov 3. Best hardcore shooter Intense looter shooter Escape from Tarkov is an intense and unforgiving FPS like no other. Pros Intense gameplay that keeps you coming back

Stunning graphics

Hardcore PVP battles Cons Unforgiving for beginners Buy from Battlestate games

If you prefer a bit of FPS action then we'd highly recommend Escape From Tarkov. This game is certainly not for everyone as it can be highly punishing, especially for casual players. That said it's also one of the best thrills we've had playing an online PVP shooter. The risk-to-reward experience makes it an utter thrill to play. When you lose it's terrible but when you win it's amazing.

This is a looter shooter, so with each game, your goal is to collect loot and get out of the map without being killed and that's where the thrill comes in because if you die you lose it all.

Coffee Stain Publishing Satisfactory 4. Super satisfying building Super satisfying building mechanics and intrigue Satisfactory gives you plenty to do with both survival and building mechanics on a distant alien world. Pros Brilliant fun on your own or with friends

Stunning alien worlds to explore

Building like no other Cons Too much to do Buy it on Steam

If you prefer your games with more building and less shooting then Satisfactory is the one to buy. This game puts you on a distant planet mining for resources and creating all sorts of machinery while avoiding being food for the local wildlife.

It's great fun to play with friends or on your own, while challenging yourself to see what magnificent structures you can create.

Rockstar Red Dead Redemption 2 5. Best for cowboys A classic cowboy experience Incredible depth and attention to detail are present in this sequel. Pros Stunning visuals and atmospherics

Massive world to explore

Thoroughly engaging story Cons Can be taxing on your PC Buy at Fanatical

RDR 2 is glorious on PC, especially in 4K with HDR visuals. There's also a lot to be said for aiming your six-shooter with a mouse and keyboard or more accurately hunting wildlife while taking careful aim with your bow.

We loved Red Dead Redemption 2 when it first appeared on console and we love it even more on PC. It still looks great now and how many other games let you get lost in the wild west?