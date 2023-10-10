Bose / Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $199 $279 Save $80 If you're looking for a refined sound and best-in-class noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a superb choice. $199 at Amazon

The true wireless earbuds market is growing all the time, so much so that it's sometimes hard to keep up with all the new launches. But there are some brands that just stand out as being some of the best in class - and at the premium end, Bose is one of them. In particular, Bose headphones have become synonymous with market-leading noise cancellation, and if that's your aim, then these simply have to be on your shortlist.

Now they're at their cheapest price yet for Prime Day, knocking $80 off of their RRP - a saving of 29 per cent. This also puts them around $80 cheaper than their big competition, the Sony WF-1000XM5, and within spitting distance of a price bracket where you'd usually be considering much more midrange buds, making this a deal not to be missed.

Why are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II worth my money?

I review a lot of headphones, and while the competition is getting fierce at all budgets, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are the pair of premium true wireless earbuds I come back to time and time again when I need the very best noise cancellation.

Not only do they quieten out the world around you better than anything else I've tested, but they also sound great too, with a refined sound over their previous generation. They're not a wholly neutral listen, so you will get a bold, authoritative bass response, but it works brilliantly with just about all genres of music. They don't shy away from detail and subtlety either, plus can be pushed loud without ever sounding hard or harsh in the treble.

Six hours of battery life in between listens is a solid offering too, with 24 hours in total including the case. Whether you're a frequent traveller, a public transport commuter or just like to listen to your music completely uninterrupted, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a fantastic buy, and even better at this incredible price for Prime Day.