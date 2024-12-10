Key Takeaways Trap by M. Night Shyamalan provides thrilling fun with Josh Hartnett's performance

Challengers captivates with tennis love triangle, electrifying performances, and an incredible score

Twisters surprises as a stellar legacy sequel with incredible special effects-filled storm-chasing

2024 was an amazing year for movies. From the back-to-back record-breaking box office runs of Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine to exciting new takes on storied franchises like Furiosa: A Max Max Saga, Transformers One and Alien: Romulus , it seems like there was something for everyone at the movies this year.

Here at Pocket-lint, we're all pretty obsessed with the latest and greatest in cinema, and as we close the book on the year, we wanted to take a look back at some of the films that specifically resonated with our staff. From the triumphant (and unexpected!) return of a '90s action powerhouse to an animated classic-in-the-making (which made more than one Pocket-lint staffer weep), these five movies are the best of the best, as voted on by our own writers, editors, and staff!

6 Trap

It's not a perfect thriller, but it is fun

There is something to be said about a movie that you can just have fun with, and M. Night Shyamalan's latest film Trap is just that. Starring Josh Hartnett as a serial killer dad trying to outrun the police, this surprise hit made waves at the box office and was hailed as a long-awaited return to form for the director. Operations manager Elyse Betters Picaro specifically enjoyed the unique way that the film created tension with its nefarious main character:

As a millennial, it was really fun to see Josh Hartnett in a leading role again. He delivers a compelling and unsettling performance that kept me on the edge of my seat throughout Trap. The film maintains tight pacing and builds tension effectively, leaving you constantly wondering how Hartnett's character will manage to escape the concert venue. At the same time, you find yourself grappling with the contrast between his likable father persona and the darker undertones suggested by the unfolding police trap. Unfortunately, Trap doubles as a promotional vehicle for M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, who is the concert's headlining act. Despite this, it is still a thriller worth seeing, with several scenes lingering in my mind long after watching.

5 Challengers

Tennis and melodrama

Though it came out early in the year, Challengers made a big impression on Pocket-lint staff, many of whom enjoyed the film's unflinching portrayal of the messy intersection between sports and relationships. Our own resident film expert Corey Atad highlighted the way the film creates parallels between the characters' tumultuous personal lives and their actions on the court, and also lauded the performances of its three leads, saying:

Challengers is the most purely exhilarating movie of the year. Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist star as tennis players caught in a years long love triangle, mirroring their stumbles and successes on the tennis court. The movie bursts with electricity thanks to a great script, stylish direction from Luca Guadagnino, and the actors' charisma. Lifting it all up into the stratosphere is an incredible, EDM-infused score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. All the passion and intensity throughout the film builds to a final sequence on the tennis court that's as fun and satisfying as it is suspenseful. Like a great tennis match should be.

4 Twisters

The rare legacy sequel that really works

The '90s have never been more back than they were in 2024, with the Y2K aesthetic making a return on social media and Pokémon cards once again making bank for Nintendo . This Millennial nostalgia trip could definitely be felt at the box office this year as well, and though there were more than a few good and not-so-good sequels and re-quels this year, Twisters rose head and shoulders above them all to showcase what it looks like when a legacy sequel is done with thought and care. Pocket-lint Editor-in-Chief Patrick O'Rourke had this to say about the film:

The original 1996 Twister is one of my favorite movies ever, and I credit it with sparking my long-standing fascination with the weather (and, in particular, Tornadoes). I went into Twisters with really low expectations -- because, well, how many sequels are actually better than the original, especially when there's nearly 30 years between releases? Against the odds, Twisters is stellar and by far my favorite movie of the year, in no small part because it's nearly entirely independent of the original. Sure, there are a few fun references to the classic movie aimed at big fans, but generally, Twisters stands on its own as a compelling special effects-filled storm-chasing ride that's just as thrilling as the original. The movie is more than just nostalgia bait, and that's why it works so well.

2 The Wild Robot

A heartwarming tale of love, loss, and a found family that is literally built different

Though it wasn't widely seen by Pocket-lint staff, those of us that did see the film felt forever changed by it. This deeply meaningful story about a robot lost in the wilderness who unexpectedly finds a family struck a chord with nearly everyone who saw it, not only because of its moving story, but also because of its sweeping score and breathtaking visuals. Copy Editor Kelsey Fogarty specifically lauded the film for its emotional impact:

Take all the whimsy and awe I felt as a child during “Forbidden Friendship” of How to Train your Dragon, and it reflects a perfect mirror image in the constant tears lining my eyes throughout The Wild Robot. Sure, call me dramatic, but I feel movies with my whole chest. The storyline gently hands out teachings a shy Kindergartner could take into a classroom or a bitter centurion could bring to the Thanksgiving table without blatantly throwing the lesson’s punchline in your face like a forced left hook. The Wild Robot goes back to what movies were about: showing, not telling. Empathy is what makes people human, and a movie that featured almost none at all but displays it so naturally makes you forget you’re sitting in a dark theater alone with a screen. As an adult, you appreciate the animators and their sheer talent after what feels like watching a moving painting. Perhaps just as important as the plot of a movie itself for me is an original soundtrack, and as I stream “I Could Use a Boost” while I write this mini review, I’m feeling everything all over again. The Wild Robot is the best movie of 2024 for me, by far.

1 Dune: Part Two

Pocket-lint's film of the year

If there is one review that united our staff, it was Dune: Part Two. In fact every member of our staff who saw a movie in 2024 has seen this film, and has rated in their own top 5 for the year. And if you've seen this sci-fi spectacle, you know why. Our own streaming expert Eli Becht likens the film to the Lord of the Rings series, praising its epic feel and stellar performances:

The slow burn and setup of Dune: Part One paid off in a huge way with Dune: Part Two. The star-studded cast of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and an unforgettable performance from Austin Butler as the villain Feyd-Rautha help carry the movie to unprecedented heights. Director Denis Villeneuve already cemented himself as a titan in the sci-fi genre with Arrival and Blade Runner 2047, but Dune: Part Two might be his best film yet. With a third film yet to come, Villeneuve has the chance to stick the landing and create a beloved trilogy rivaling Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings or George Lucas' original Star Wars trilogy.

So there you have it! Did your faves make the list? Or was there something we missed? Let us know what movies are your overall picks for the year in the comments below!