A computer's not much good without a monitor, unless you just like listening to the fans whirr. It's amazing how much display technology has evolved in the last ten years - back when I first got into computing you had to find desk space for a clunky CRT that weighed a million pounds. When flat-screen devices made their debut, they were extremely expensive, but now they're ubiquitous. New LED technology continues to make pixels smaller, colors brighter and refresh rates faster. Of course, you pay for all of that innovation, but smart shoppers know there are always good deals to be found. Here's our rundown of the biggest and best monitor offers out there.

The Best Gaming Monitor Deals

Gaming monitors prioritize refresh rate and resolution over other features, because precision response is necessary to play your best. Many modern monitors contain functionality that lets them sync their refresh rate to the FPS coming from your graphics card. These can get expensive, but to get the best output from your high-powered graphics card you need a display to match. Thankfully, there are some excellent deals on the market right now for gaming monitors.best

LG UltraGear UHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor LG UltraGear UHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor $797 $1300 Save $503 This monitor features a 32-Inch Next Gen Nano IPS display, with high 144-Hertz native resolution and multiple image processing features, including Dynamic Sync that integrates with your graphics card. Black stabilization enhances contrast in low light situations. Get 39 per cent off at Amazon. $797 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G7 Samsung Odyssey G7 (32-inch) $600 $800 Save $200 The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 is a great option for those who want more from their screen but have limited space or don't want to break into ultrawide aspect ratios. $600 at Amazon

Razer Raptor 27-inch Gaming Monitor Razer Raptor 27-inch Gaming Monitor $350 $800 Save $450 A 27" IPS-Grade Display delivers incredible detail and picture clarity. A refresh rate of 165hZ is smooth and fast, perfect for high-octane gaming. Razer's Chroma RGB technology lets it synch up with your other LED devices for unstoppable vibes. $350 at Walmart

The Best Productivity Monitor Deals

If you spend all day staring at a screen, you want that screen to be as kind to your eyes as possible. Productivity monitors typically don't push the envelope on refresh speed or color fidelity, but often include blue-light filtering to prevent headaches, ergonomic options to adjust tilt and height for neck comfort and more.

Acer 23.8” Full HD Monitor Acer 23.8 Monitor $100 $150 Save $50 With a 178 degree viewing angle and low blue light output, this is a monitor that is easy on the eyes and high-performing. Zero frame design eliminates bezel for maximum screen size, and it supports VGA, HDMI and DVI inputs. $100 at Amazon

HP 27" IPS Monitor HP 27h Full HD Monitor $200 $330 Save $130 QHD resolution gives this monitor a crisp, clear display that really makes a difference. Ultra-wide viewing angles means there's almost no bad way to set it up, and it supports legacy VGA and HDMI connections. Optional low blue light mode shifts colors to a warmer spectrum to avoid eyestrain. $200 at Best Buy

The Best Portable Monitor Deals

If you want to move your battlestation around for tactical advantage, there are a number of lightweight portable monitors out there that will fit the bill. These are used for a number of purposes - many of them can link to cell phones to let you show other people your display, or as a secondary screen for a laptop. They're also often USB-C powered for more convenience. Make sure to get a case as well if you plan to tote it around town.

Dell 14 Portable Monitor Dell 14 Portable Monitor $270 $360 Save $90 Powered by USB-C, this lightweight monitor delivers 300 nits of brightness to serve as a larger screen for your cell phone, a second monitor for presentations or any number of other uses. It weighs in at just a pound and a half and is on sale for $90 off. $270 at DELL

Viewsonic VP-16 Portable Monitor Viewsonic VP-16 $380 $400 Save $20 The Viewsonic VP-16 is a high-quality portable monitor that uses advanced OLED technology for a bright and crisp display that weighs in at just two lbs and boasts a thickness of 0.8 inches. It comes with a carrying case and charges by USB-C. $380 at Amazon

The Best 4K Monitor Deals

Content creators need to work at the maximum resolution to keep their work up to date, so a 4K monitor is a must. Yes, you're going to spend a little bit more for those pixels, but they're also great for watching movies in ultra high-definition. Cut the sticker shock a bit with these attractive deals.

Samsung Viewfinity S7 Samsung Viewfinity S7 $300 $350 Save $50 The Samsung Viewfinity S7 is a fantastic 4K display that boasts some of the best picture quality you'll find at this price range. Adjustable brightness helps adapt to different room situations. This monitor offers one HDMI input and one DisplayPort 1.2 input. $300 at Best Buy