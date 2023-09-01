Quick Links
A computer's not much good without a monitor, unless you just like listening to the fans whirr. It's amazing how much display technology has evolved in the last ten years - back when I first got into computing you had to find desk space for a clunky CRT that weighed a million pounds. When flat-screen devices made their debut, they were extremely expensive, but now they're ubiquitous. New LED technology continues to make pixels smaller, colors brighter and refresh rates faster. Of course, you pay for all of that innovation, but smart shoppers know there are always good deals to be found. Here's our rundown of the biggest and best monitor offers out there.
The Best Gaming Monitor Deals
Gaming monitors prioritize refresh rate and resolution over other features, because precision response is necessary to play your best. Many modern monitors contain functionality that lets them sync their refresh rate to the FPS coming from your graphics card. These can get expensive, but to get the best output from your high-powered graphics card you need a display to match. Thankfully, there are some excellent deals on the market right now for gaming monitors.best
LG UltraGear UHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor
This monitor features a 32-Inch Next Gen Nano IPS display, with high 144-Hertz native resolution and multiple image processing features, including Dynamic Sync that integrates with your graphics card. Black stabilization enhances contrast in low light situations. Get 39 per cent off at Amazon.
Samsung Odyssey G7 (32-inch)
The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 is a great option for those who want more from their screen but have limited space or don't want to break into ultrawide aspect ratios.
Razer Raptor 27-inch Gaming Monitor
A 27" IPS-Grade Display delivers incredible detail and picture clarity. A refresh rate of 165hZ is smooth and fast, perfect for high-octane gaming. Razer's Chroma RGB technology lets it synch up with your other LED devices for unstoppable vibes.
The Best Productivity Monitor Deals
If you spend all day staring at a screen, you want that screen to be as kind to your eyes as possible. Productivity monitors typically don't push the envelope on refresh speed or color fidelity, but often include blue-light filtering to prevent headaches, ergonomic options to adjust tilt and height for neck comfort and more.
Acer 23.8 Monitor
With a 178 degree viewing angle and low blue light output, this is a monitor that is easy on the eyes and high-performing. Zero frame design eliminates bezel for maximum screen size, and it supports VGA, HDMI and DVI inputs.
HP 27h Full HD Monitor
QHD resolution gives this monitor a crisp, clear display that really makes a difference. Ultra-wide viewing angles means there's almost no bad way to set it up, and it supports legacy VGA and HDMI connections. Optional low blue light mode shifts colors to a warmer spectrum to avoid eyestrain.
The Best Portable Monitor Deals
If you want to move your battlestation around for tactical advantage, there are a number of lightweight portable monitors out there that will fit the bill. These are used for a number of purposes - many of them can link to cell phones to let you show other people your display, or as a secondary screen for a laptop. They're also often USB-C powered for more convenience. Make sure to get a case as well if you plan to tote it around town.
Dell 14 Portable Monitor
Powered by USB-C, this lightweight monitor delivers 300 nits of brightness to serve as a larger screen for your cell phone, a second monitor for presentations or any number of other uses. It weighs in at just a pound and a half and is on sale for $90 off.
Viewsonic VP-16
The Viewsonic VP-16 is a high-quality portable monitor that uses advanced OLED technology for a bright and crisp display that weighs in at just two lbs and boasts a thickness of 0.8 inches. It comes with a carrying case and charges by USB-C.
The Best 4K Monitor Deals
Content creators need to work at the maximum resolution to keep their work up to date, so a 4K monitor is a must. Yes, you're going to spend a little bit more for those pixels, but they're also great for watching movies in ultra high-definition. Cut the sticker shock a bit with these attractive deals.
Samsung Viewfinity S7
The Samsung Viewfinity S7 is a fantastic 4K display that boasts some of the best picture quality you'll find at this price range. Adjustable brightness helps adapt to different room situations. This monitor offers one HDMI input and one DisplayPort 1.2 input.
LG UHD 32-Inch Computer Monitor
Incredible clarity and detail with four times the resolution of standard HD is just the tip of the iceberg with this prime monitor. AMD FreeSync reduces stutter and screen tear during gaming, and a 144Hz refresh rate when using HDMI 2.1 is lightning-quick even at maximum resolution.