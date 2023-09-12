Following today's "Wonderlust" event in Cupertino, the Apple 15 lineup has officially been unveiled, and the models come with some promising upgrades, including better camera hardware, Dyanamic Island integration across the board, new colors, and of course, ditching the lightning cable and opting for a more universal USB-C charging port.

Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus promise increased power and efficiency over its iPhone 14 predecessors. Additionally, the A17 Pro powered iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max models feature a lightweight, but durable titanium chassis, and swaps the mute toggle for a comprehensive and customizable Action button.

All of these models are available for pre-order starting Friday, September 15 and widely available on September 22.

If these upgraded features have you itching for a phone upgrade, we rounded up the best deals so that investing in Apple's latest doesn't cost you more than you bargained for. Here are the best deals on the new iPhone 15

Best iPhone 15 pre-order deals

Starting this Friday, you can order your iPhone 15 model directly with Apple, and save as much as $1,000 when you trade in your old phone model - such as an iPhone 11.