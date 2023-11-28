Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but the deals aren't all gone yet. For some items, we're seeing a shift in price, while others are exactly the same as they were yesterday with extended sale pricing. So, if you were too busy to shop yesterday because Mondays can be a nightmare, we get it, and we have your back.

We're making your shopping experience easier by doing the legwork for you and finding the best deals you can get. From TVs, smart home items, phones, fitness watches and iPads, there's a slew of tech available at great discounts. Let's see what deals are still available after Cyber Monday.

Best TV Cyber Monday deals still available

LG A2 OLED $600 $1300 Save $700 LG's A2 TV is going on sale the day after Cyber Monday, and it's packed with features that will bring entertainment to the next level. With self-lit OLED pixels, you'll enjoy perfect true black and over a billion colors for stunning images. Any content that's not 4K native, will be upscaled thanks to the built-in processor, as the TV seeks to give you the best experience. $600 at Best Buy

Samsung S90C OLED $1600 $2100 Save $500 Available for the same price it had on Cyber Monday, the Samsung S90C is an OLED 4K TV you'll want to bring into your living room. The TV delivers a solid picture performance even in bright rooms, which we all know how difficult it can be. It's also a fantastic choice for gamers thanks to the dedicated features and 4K capable HDMIs. $1600 at Best Buy

TCL S3 1080p LED Smart TV $150 $230 Save $80 If you want a super affordable TV, then the TCL S3 is a good choice. This is a Fire TV, so you have easy access to Amazon's Alexa assistant to help you get weather updates and look for content. At this price range, the 40-inch TV isn't going to serve crisp images like a TV that's 10 times more expensive, but it's a solid option if you want an entry-level display. $150 at Best Buy

Best smart home Cyber Monday deals still available

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $120 $180 Save $60 The Google Nest Video Doorbell is on sale the day after Cyber Monday, and it's the perfect time to upgrade your home security. With the Nest app, you can view live HD video, replay recordings, and talk to visitors from anywhere. Plus, the Nest Doorbell's advanced AI technology differentiates between people, packages, animals, and vehicles, so you'll only be alerted when something important is happening. $120 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $55 $130 Save $75 Another cool item that keeps its discount even though Cyber Monday is gone is the Amazon Echo Show 8. With an impressive 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers that bring entertainment to life, the Echo Show 8 will make life easier for you. You'll be able to easily glance at your calendar, set reminders, and stay updated on the news and traffic. You can also manage your smart home devices, control your compatible cameras and lights, and monitor your home all through the interactive display. $55 at Amazon

Govee Smart Light Bulbs Wi-Fi and Bluetooth $30 $40 Save $10 The highly versatile Govee Smart Light Bulbs are still on sale after Cyber Monday too. With 16 million DIY colors and 54 preset scene modes, these bulbs can create a fantastic lighting experience and suit any mood. They also offer music sync, allowing the bulbs to change color and brightness simultaneously with sounds picked up by the microphone on your phone. $30 at Amazon

Best fitness tracker Cyber Monday deals still available: Garmin, Apple Watch, and Fitbit

Apple Watch Series 9 $330 $390 Save $60 The Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale even now, although it won't be as "showy" as it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This time around, there's an on-page coupon you have to activate if you want to get your hands on this beautiful device that will track your activity levels, sleep patterns, and keep you connected to your phone. $330 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2 is still on sale at an impressive discount. This model provides users with a rugged GPS smartwatch that's been engineered for endurance. This water-rated watch is designed to fit a smaller wrist and features a fiber-reinforced polymer case and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass. The built-in sports apps allow users to take on running, biking, swimming, strength training and more, while the smart notifications and Connect IQ compatibility make it easy to stay connected on-the-go. $200 at Best Buy

Fitbit Charge 6 $100 $160 Save $60 The Fitbit Charge 6 is still on sale. Google and Fitbit continue to erase the line that separates fitness trackers from smartwatches, and the Charge 6 is a prime example with Google Wallet, Google Maps and YouTube Music support. The many activity readings offer users interesting and helpful data regarding total wellness, beyond just exercise. These modes include, activity tracking, sleep tracking, active zone minutes, cardio fitness score, daily readiness score, and a stress management score. $100 at Amazon

Best smartphone Cyber Monday deals still available

Samsung Galaxy S23+ $800 $1000 Save $200 If you missed out on Cyber Monday, fear not because the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is still on sale. This smartphone is the ultimate companion for capturing stunning photos in low light with Night Mode and the 50MP high-resolution camera. Plus, it boasts a superfast mobile processor and an impressive 4,700mAh battery that lasts all day. With more than enough storage and 'Adaptive Vision Booster' for comfortable viewing, the Galaxy S23+ is the perfect device for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. $800 at Best Buy

OnePlus 11 5G $630 $800 Save $170 Great news for tech enthusiasts - the OnePlus 11 5G is still on sale, even though Cyber Monday has come and gone. Packed with impressive features, this device is perfect for gaming, photography, and entertainment on-the-go. The upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM deliver smooth and fast performance. The battery health engine and 80W SUPERVOOC charging ensure that you won't have to worry about frequent charging. T $630 at Best Buy

Best iPad Cyber Monday deals still available

Apple iPad 10 $399 $449 Save $50 The beloved Apple iPad 10 is still discounted at Amazon. This one comes packed with amazing features that make it perfect for daily use. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is so immersive, you'll want to watch movies all day long. The A14 Bionic chip and fast Wi-Fi connectivity ensure seamless multitasking and speedy downloads. And with 64GB of storage space, you'll have plenty of room for apps and files. $399 at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 5 $551 $599 Save $48 The Apple iPad Air 5 is also discounted right now, even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over. With its powerful M1 chip and all-day battery life, it's the perfect device for multitasking and gaming on the go. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies such as P3 wide color and True Tone, providing stunning visuals, no matter the lighting conditions. $551 at Amazon

Holiday gift guides and last minute Cyber Monday shopping advice

Enjoy these deals while you can before they disappear this week and check out our advice on how to best manage all your holiday shopping. The guides below can help you avoid losing yourself in email confirmation chaos and locate all your orders and tracking information.

As always, the Pocket-lint team keeps an eye on great deals and slashed prices throughout the year and collects items we love for specific audiences. So, if you need a last-minute holiday gift in the future, check out our gift guides and deals page.