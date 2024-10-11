Key Takeaways Blumhouse's low-budget model led to massive profits with hits like 'Paranormal Activity.'

An Auteur-friendly approach helped filmmakers like Jordan Peele and James Wan thrive.

Must-watch Blumhouse films include 'Get Out', 'The Invisible Man', and 'Insidious' for spooky season.

Blumhouse has become an institution for horror fans since it was created in 2000. The company was founded by its namesake, Jason Blum, with a pretty simple business model. He wanted to make low-budget horror films capable of turning massive profits. While the production company didn't actually produce it's first film until 2007's Paranormal Activity, Blum's plan proved a massive success as the found footage hit made $193 million on a $15,000 budget. Since then Blumhouse has produced a ton of great films with some of the most terrifying and memorable characters in horror.

The rest is horror history. Blum's no-note approach, where Blumhouse gives near-total control to its directors, has also helped some of the most exciting young directors in Hollywood, like Jordan Peele and James Wan , develop their craft. It also allowed Blumhouse to appeal to existing hit directors like M. Night Shyamalan, who's made three films with the company.

With over 20 years of films though, it's not easy to choose which Blumhouse horrors you should re-watch or check out for the first time this Halloween. Luckily, I've seen just about every Blumhouse movie, and these are my picks for the best of the best during spooky season.

1 Get Out

Jordan Peele's directorial breakout hit

Close

Get Out Jordan Peele's breakout hit follows Daniel Kaluuya's Chris as he visits his girlfriend's parents for the first time. Director Jordan Peele Writers Jordan Peele Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford Run Time 104 minutes In theaters 2017 See at Amazon See at YouTube See at Peacock

It wasn't that long ago that Jordan Peele was most well known for portraying Barack Obama on a Comedy Central sketch show, but his directorial debut, Get Out, turned him into one of Hollywood's hottest auteurs.

The film tells the story of a black man, played by Daniel Kaluuya, visiting his white girlfriend's family for the first time. While the family seems to be nice at first, he uncovers that they are hiding a horrifying secret in plain sight.

Related 12 bone-chilling horror movies and shows to stream before Halloween Halloween always brings plenty of scary treats to streaming services. Here are the horror movies and shows you should look out for.

2 The Invisible Man

Gaslighting taken to the furthest possible extreme