Key Takeaways Prime Day offers plenty of great deals on the latest TVs, including Fire TV models designed to optimize Amazon's ecosystem.

OLED TVs provide immersive viewing experiences with self-emissive pixels and the best contrast, ideal for cinephiles and high-end gamers.

QLED TVs are more affordable with bright colors and high brightness, with some stylish models serving as a work of art as well.

Admittedly, there is never a perfect time to buy a new smart TV . The technology tends to be quickly replaced and there is so much competition among manufacturers that new and innovative features are regularly being put forward.

Still, there are a few times during the year when there may be value to be had if you're in the market for a smart TV , and that includes Amazon Prime Day, which, despite the name, is two days and tends to happen at least a couple of times during the year. Smart TVs tend to go on sale frequently throughout the holiday season, especially as the new year approaches, but Prime Day sort of kicks off a worthwhile buying season, that will definitely include deals on Amazon's own Fire TV products.

Here are some of the best deals on Smart TVs worth checking out.

Related Are you grabbing any deals during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale this week? If you're a fan of online shopping when it comes to tech gadgets and gizmos, then you're in luck: tomorrow marks Amazon's official October Prime Day event. In particular, the e-commerce giant will be offering countless discounts and sales prices during the period between October 8 and October 9. Here at Pocket-lint, we've rounded up some of the very best early sales, ranging from Amazon's own Echo products, to smartphones and accessories, and everything in between. Once Prime Day has gone into full swing, we'll update our roundups with additional guidance and suggestions. With the sales event itself only a few short hours away, we'd love to hear whether you're personally planning on picking up any new tech products. If so, which electronic devices or accessories have caught your attention in particular? More broadly, do you prefer to purchase tech products off of Amazon these days, or do you generally rely on traditional brick-and-mortar stores?

Best October Prime Day deals on OLED TVs

For those who consume a lot of different kinds of content and strive for fidelity and an immersive experience, an OLED TV might be the best choice. OLED TVs feature self-emissive pixels, which means each pixel on screen can be turned on and off individually. That makes for perfect contrast, with the ability to achieve true black. As a result, you'll be better able to make out clearly any dark scenes and better experience a director or cinematographer's true intention. These TVs come at a higher price and tend to consume more power, but they're a great choice for anyone who enjoys films and prestige TV.

Sony Bravia KXR80 OLED 4K Ultra HD TV $1698 $2500 Save $802 A powerful processor backs this 2024 OLED 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR and optimized settings for PlayStation 5 gaming and cinematic fidelity. $1698 at Amazon

LG C3 OLED $1297 $1500 Save $203 LG's 2023 OLED model provides an immersive entertainment experience for TV shows, movies, live sports, and gaming. $1297 at Amazon

Samsung S85D OLED TV $998 $1698 Save $700 This 2024 Samsung 4K smart TV features offers both impressive contrast and worthy peak brightness for those who want to enjoy all kinds of content. $998 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day deals on QLED TVs

QLED TVs tend to boast bright colors and vivid displays, and as they are increasingly popular and common place, they tend to be quite a bit cheaper than OLED models. That's in part because QLED smart TVs employ backlights, a less expensive technology that can achieve impressive brightness by sacrificing a bit of contrast quality. Those QLED TVs with a high number of dimming zones will offer better contrast that is needed when watching cinematic content.

Samsung FRAME QLED LS03 Series $978 $1498 Save $520 Samsung's stylish QLED smart TV that provides a vivid, colorful display when on or off. A customizable frame and art gallery mode makes this TV a statement piece in your home. $978 on Amazon (55in)

Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $1188 $1998 Save $810 This 2023 QLED TV offers vivid color and impressive brightness while boasting a wide-viewing angle and anti-glare screen, ideal for mixed content in a room with ambient light. $1188 at Amazon

Hisense U8K $1342 $2000 Save $658 With impressive peak brightness and thousands of local dimming zones, this QLED offers vivid colors and worthy contrast with Google's popular OS. $1342 at Amazon

LG QNED80 Series QNED Mini-LED Smart TV $647 $800 Save $153 LG's NanoCell technology provides a terrific display for live sports, high-end gaming, and action-packed movies. Its webOS platform offers a simple interface while Filmmaker Mode makes for cinematic fidelity. $647 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day deals on budget-friendly smart TVs

Hisense S7N CanvasTV $848 $1000 Save $152 Hisense's stylsh smart TV serves as a beautiful backdrop when turned off with its Art Mode and Hi-Matte Display. When on, it provides rich, detailed color and a high refresh rate to serve all kinds of content. $848 at Amazon

Prime Day is a great time of year to find deep discounts on already cheap items, especially if they're made by Amazon. These smaller options may lack high-end features to support cinematic fidelity or the latest console gaming, but they are more than suitable for watching detailed 4K content.

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $420 $600 Save $180 This 55-inch Amazon Fire TV has a stunning QLED display and the Fire TV Ambient experience that can turn your TV into a work of art. $420 at Amazon

Sony X77L LED 4K UHD TV $648 $688 Save $40 This budget-friendly smart TV features 4K resolution detail, Google TV OS, and features to support PlayStation 5 gaming. $648 at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $190 $300 Save $110 No frills 4K smart TV featuring Athe Fire TV operating system and Alexa integration. $190 at Amazon