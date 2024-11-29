The Black Friday weekend is always a great time to make big tech purchases. If you're on the lookout for a new smart TV , there are usually some great discounts to be found if you look hard enough. This Black Friday is no exception, with some great TVs available at low prices.

One such bargain is the Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TV. This is Amazon's flagship model, with a superior Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED) display in comparison to the standard LED display on other Amazon Fire TV models.

Right now, you can save $200 off the 65-inch model for Black Friday, at just $599.99. A look at the price history shows that this is a great deal, with the model selling for at least $700 over the past few months. Amazon was selling it for the full $799.99 just last month.

The price is unlikely to stay this low for long, so make sure to grab one this weekend before the price goes back up. If you're not in the market for a 65-inch TV, there are discounts available on the 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 75-inch models, too.

The Best Amazon Fire TV you can buy

The QLED display gives the best picture quality of any Amazon Fire TV

The Omni QLED series of Amazon Fire TVs is the company's top-of-the-range line. It's the only model to offer a QLED display, and the difference is clear to see. Thanks to the quantum dot technology, the Amazon Fire Omni QLED provides much more rich and vibrant colors than the other models. There's also full-array backlighting with 80 individual dimming zones, which gives greater control over brightness and contrast by allowing the TV to dim specific regions rather than the entire screen. It's a feature found in smart TVs that cost twice the price.

The sound quality is good for the price, although it can't compare to the sound from more expensive smart TVs. It's lacking a little at the top and bottom, but it's clear enough that you won't have any issues watching your favorite content.

Content is something that the Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TV can provide in spades, with a wide array of streaming apps to choose from, including Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV, and Amazon's own Prime Video. There's support for HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, so you'll be able to enjoy the best picture quality no matter which streaming service you're using.

As you would expect, Alexa is a big part of the Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV. There's an Alexa remote that you can use to give voice commands to you're TV. It's a particularly useful way of finding content on your Amazon Fire TV, especially now that Amazon has improved its search feature using AI.

Even if you lose your remote down the back of the sofa, however, you can still control your Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, thanks to the built in microphone array that lets you speak to Alexa through your TV as if it were an Echo smart speaker. Once you've tried pausing your TV just by asking it out loud, you'll never want to go back.

Amazon Fire TVs are affordable options that offer good quality for the price. If you're on the lookout for a QLED smart TV, then this deal is definitely worth considering before the price goes back up.