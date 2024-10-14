Key Takeaways A24 is a highly revered horror movie production company, delivering quality and memorable scares.

A mix of films from A24 includes sacrificial cults, survival thrillers, and family trauma for a variety of scares.

A24 has brought gripping films like "The Witch," "Midsommar," and "Hereditary" to the horror genre.

Halloween is almost here, which means it's the perfect time to start binging horror movies , and nobody is making better horror movies than A24.

Since its founding in 2012, A24 has quickly established itself as one of the most trusted production companies when it comes to horror . Just a flash of its logo indicates a high level of quality scares are heading your way. The films A24 produces and distributes will have you thinking for a very long time after the credits' role with films like Midsommar, Hereditary, and The Witch. They also have a new horror film, Heretic, premiering next month.

As we head into Halloween, A24 films offer a little bit of something for everyone. From slow-burn folk horror and modern slasher homages, to go along with the scariest thing of all, family trauma. So, whether you’re in the mood for supernatural hauntings, unsettling cults, or tense survival thrillers, these films offer a mix of fear, suspense, and psychological thrills perfect to make sure you keep the lights on this Halloween.

1 The Witch

Puritanical paranoia in 17th century New England

The Witch The Witch follows a puritanical family in New England in the 1630s who are forced to leave their community after a religious dispute. Director Robert Eggers Writers Robert Eggers Starring Runtime 92minutes In theaters Distributor(s) A24 , Universal Pictures Expand See at Amazon See at Apple TV+ See at YouTube

The film follows a puritanical family in 17th century New England after they are banished from their small village. The family sets out to make a homestead on their own, but quickly sense that something evil is invading their new home from the mysterious forest that surrounds them. Anya Taylor-Joy stars in The Witch. It also marks the directorial debut of Robert Eggers, who's since made The Lighthouse and The Northmen. His next film, a remake of Nosferatu, will debut on Christmas this year.

2 Midsommar

The movie that ruined Swedish midsummer festivals