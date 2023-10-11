Ryzen AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Processor $297 $570 Save $273 The Ryzen 9 5900X boasts 12 cores, 24 threads, and 4.8GHz speeds, giving it extreme computing powers. And at nearly half the normal price, this is one offer we can't refuse. $297 at Amazon

Every computer needs a processor, but not every budget can afford the big guns. That's why this deal from Amazon during their Prime Big Deal Days event is worth nabbing, since it slashes the price of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X by almost half. At retail, this powerful processor costs a whopping $570, but the discounted price is only $297. That means you can enjoy pro-level specs for a price that would normally get you something mid-tier. It won't last long, so whether you want to soup up your current PC or build a new one from scratch, take advantage of the deal while it's here.

Why should you buy the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X?

The answer is simple: The Ryzen 9 5900X is one of the most powerful processors on the market. The 12 cores and 24 threads work in unison to optimize its speed and efficiency. That means faster load times, smoother multitasking, and excellent performance when running demanding applications. As an example of its strength, it can run graphics-heavy video games at high frame rates, often well over 100fps.

It should thus come as no surprise that the Ryzen 9 is considered a professional-level piece of hardware since pro gamers require such lightning-fast speeds. But other occupations, such as video editors, data analysts, and editors, will also do well to invest in such a capable processor. And even if you're a casual gamer or hobbyist, having the extra oomph on your PC is simply worth it for the smoother user experience. In fact, many people wonder if the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is overkill; at this price, you can't go wrong.