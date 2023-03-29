Asus is getting ready to unveil the ROG Phone 7 during an event on Thursday 13 April. But it looks like someone has already gone out and leaked the specifications of the new phone while we were waiting. And assuming they're legit, those specifications should be more than enough to make this a phone worth paying attention to.

We still don't have confirmation of things like how much the ROG Phone 7 will cost or when it'll actually be available to buy and where, but pretty much everything else is out in the open. But enough teasing, let's get into the fun stuff.

All the specs you could ever need

This new information comes courtesy of Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) who has become one of the go-to people for this kind of thing. With that in mind we're fairly confident in what we're being told, although we won't know for sure until everything is official.

Until then, let's go with this. DCS says that the ROG Phone 7 will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen up front with a 32-megapixel camera handling selfies. Around the back, a main 50-megapixel camera will be joined by a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 5-megapixel camera rounds out the trio. GizmoChina points out that the phone will have a Sony IMX766 as its main sensor.

Moving on, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage should make for a speedy experience, while a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will definitely help in that regard.

Speaking of speed, the rumoured 6,000mAh battery will have just 65W charging which, really, should be plenty for most people. That hasn't stopped the people in the Weibo comments from complaining of course, but it's faster than even Apple's very best iPhones.

Other tidbits include an IP54 dust and water resistance rating and a device that weighs less than 240g.

We haven't yet had any confirmation of where the ROG Phone 7 will go on sale, but past releases have taken in the US, so that's probably one that can go straight onto the list.