Outside of my writing and tech journalism, I'm a photographer. Even though I take an excessive number of photographs, those images rarely make it off my hard drives to see the light of day. Printing photos is expensive, and then you have to mess with frames, so I generally just share a handful to social and my website and leave it at that.

Digital picture frames, though, make it much easier to display photographs. Instead of jumping through hoops to print and frame prints, most digital frames allow you to send images over the cloud for instant sharing in a polished format. Convenient sharing is ideal for photographers like me and anyone tired of memories getting lost in the camera roll.

Arzopa is most known for its portable monitors, but last year, it also announced a digital picture frame using Frameo as the backbone for the software. I've been testing it out for a few weeks now, and have overall enjoyed how easy it makes it to share my photos.

Price, availability, and specs

You can buy the Arzopa Frameo digital frame at Amazon, Arzopa, or Walmart. The price depends on where you purchase from, but ranges from $100 to $120.

Display Size 10.1 inches Storage 32GB Connective Technology Wi-Fi Brand Arzopa Display Resolution 1280x800

What I liked about the Arzopa Frameo Digital Picture Frame

Easy sharing with vibrant, bright colors

Close

The best part about the Arzopa Frameo digital frame is how easy it is to get set up. Once you plug in the display, it walks you through how to get connected to share photos or videos. The display is a touchscreen, so there's no fussing with buttons on the back of the frame to navigate. If you don't want to (or can't) connect to Wi-Fi, you can also add images using an SD card or USB drive.

You can even invite others to share images remotely, which makes it a great gift idea for families.

The easiest way to add content, though, is through the Frameo app. Once you install the app, you simply enter a code from your frame and then select the images you want to add and how they should be cropped. You can even invite others to share images remotely, which makes it a great gift idea for families. Another great feature for sharing with friends and family afar is the ability to add captions to photos so they can have some context.

As a photographer, I'm quite picky about image quality. But I was very impressed with the quality of the display.

On top of working with photos, the frame supports video formats. There are even built-in speakers to play any video sound. It can be a bit jarring to have a video randomly pop up with sound, though.

As a photographer, I'm quite picky about image quality. But I was very impressed with the quality of the display. The colors are vibrant but still very accurate, so my photos are faithfully represented. There's just enough contrast and the display brightness allows me to clearly see images even in my sunny office. Plus, despite the touchscreen, it hides fingerprints surprisingly well.

Many digital picture frames only work when placed on flat surfaces, but this offering from Arzopa features notches in the back so that you can hang it on a wall. You can even hang it in a vertical or horizontal orientation so you can choose what works best for most of your photos. The frame automatically rotates the image depending on which way you have it, which I appreciate.

As a picky photographer, I really appreciate having control over those things so that I can show off photos in a way that I think is best.

The frame itself offers quite a few settings to adjust how the display looks. You can change the brightness, set a sleep time for the frame to automatically turn off and then on again, and choose to show the time and weather.

You can also change whether the photos are automatically cropped or displayed in full and what the borders should look like if they aren't cropped. As a picky photographer, I really appreciate having control over those things so that I can show off photos in a way that I think is best.

What I didn't like about the Arzopa Frameo Digital Picture Frame

Plenty of glare and a weird aspect ratio take away from the overall look

Close

While the Arzopa Frameo has a lot going for it, there are some frustrating things as well. The stand to set it up on a table is quite long, so it requires more room than a normal frame. While the display is overall very quality, the glossy finish means that it catches reflections quite easily.

The Frameo app is mostly easy to use, but adding photos requires quite a few steps, which, although minor, gets a bit annoying. Once you select the photos, you have to choose the recipient. I only have one frame connected, so it would be nice if I could just skip this step. Then, you go to a screen to enter captions (which I don't use). Finally, even if you have the frame set to include the entire image automatically, you have to select the most important part of the photo.