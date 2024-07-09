Amazon Prime Day, the shopping giant's massive annual (or sometimes twice a year) sale for Prime members, is just over a week away. Even though we still have some time before the big event, deals are already starting to trickle in. That includes significant savings on the Apple Watch Series 9. This highly capable smartwatch is 25% off right now, coming in at just $300. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this watch. Unfortunately, only the Midnight aluminum case with Midnight sport band appears to have such a significant discount, but we still think it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9 right now

A superb watch at a more reasonable price

The Apple Watch Series 9 is just shy of a year old, coming out in September last year. It features a design identical to the Series 8 with a stunningly bright Always-On LTPO Retina display. The colors are vibrant and punchy, and thanks to the increased 2000nits of brightness (the same as the Apple Watch Ultra), it's easy to see in any light. The minimum brightness is only one-nit, which is lower than the Series 8. That low brightness means it won't blind you at night when you're getting ready for bed.

Inside the watch is a new chip that enables new tricks and better performance. One such trick is the Double Tap, which involves pinching your index finger and thumb together. That motion allows you to perform a number of different actions with just one hand, such as answering calls, taking photos, scrolling through widgets, and more. With the Double Tap, you don't need to touch the screen or Digital Crown, making the watch more accessible and convenient to use in various situations.

As with other Apple Watches, you'll get plenty of sensors for tracking health and fitness. That includes an electrical heart rate sensor within the Digital Crown, an optical heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a body temperature sensor, a gyroscope, an altimeter, and an accelerometer capable of recognizing up to 256 g-forces. Plus, there's a compass and built-in GPS for more accurate workout tracking and navigation tools.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 9 offers a lot of fantastic smartwatch and fitness watch features. It's a handy tool for lots of people, though the typical $400 price isn't exactly cheap. $100 off for this watch is quite excellent, making it a great time to pick one up if you've been considering it.