Image Credit: Apple / Pocket-Lint.com Apple TV 4K (2021) $126 $179 Save $53 Apple TV 4K 2021is simple, brilliant, and finally on sale. This may not be the latest model, but it's still one worth getting, especially when it's 30 per cent off. $126 at Amazon

Kicking back in the evening and streaming a new episode of whatever you're binging now is that much nicer when you have an Apple TV. Luckily for you, the Apple TV 4K 2021 is on sale right now and you can save quite a bit. This is, of course, fantastic, considering that most streaming services have been hiking up their prices lately. Now you can enjoy a fantastic viewing experience while streaming your favorite shows and movies from Apple TV+ and other popular streaming services like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max.

Why you should take advantage of the Apple TV 4K 2021 deal now

There are two things we can say about Apple products—they're high quality, but fairly pricey. So, when we see a deal for the Apple TV 4K 2021, there's reason to celebrate, especially since discounts are few and far between. Both the 32GB and 64GB versions are on sale right now, with both offering a similar discount. You can save $53 when getting the 32GB Apple TV 4K and $54 when getting the 64GB version.

This streaming device doesn't just give you access to the world's most popular streaming platforms and Apple TV+, but also to Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+. While Arcade is a cool subscription service for hundreds of games, Fitness+ will help you stay in shape by offering thousands of classes for you to take.

One of the things we love most about the Apple TV 4K 2021 is the fact that it is perfectly integrated in the Apple ecosystem. For instance, if you also have a pair of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, you'll even get a better viewing experience with Spacial Audio, something that's perfect for all those movies you're streaming late at night when everyone else is sleeping.

The remote also stands out to us, especially when compared to the 2017 Apple TV, for instance, because it's a bit larger and easier to use. You won't end up triggering Siri by mistake with this one, or trying to use it the wrong way up.

More important than anything, however, is the fact that this device delivers a fast and smooth performance thanks to its A12 Bionic processor. It's also thanks to this set-up that it supports high frame rate HDR for a better viewing experience. In combination with Dolby Vision imaging, you'll get to see your shows and movies and play your games in vibrant colors, deep blacks, and bright whites. In fact, it continues to be one of the best streaming devices for HDR content, although the 2022 Apple TV version may be a bit better (that one's not on sale, however).

There are so many things to love about the Apple TV 4K 2021, including that discount, so go ahead and add it to your cart before the deal expires.