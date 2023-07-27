Apple has long been rumoured to be planning a new Action button to replace the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and a new iOS 17 beta release might have given us a clue as to what we can expect in terms of features.

The Action button debuted on the Apple Watch Ultra towards the end of 2022 of course, and it's used to access specific features and apps, including shortcuts. We were already expecting something similar from the iPhone 15 Pro models and now code snippets found in the latest iOS 17 beta appear to have confirmed the features that will be available to buyers of those phones.

Action button features for all

According to a MacRumors report Apple has big plans for the Action button and it will have plenty of options for those who would like to make their iPhone work just the way they want it to.

The report details nine different ways that the Action button can be used based on the code found in iOS 17 beta 4. Those ways include:

Enabling accessibility features like AssistiveTouch and more.

Launching preconfigured shortcuts built in the Shortcuts app.

Enabling and disabling silent mode.

Opening the Camera app and then firing the shutter when needed.

Turning on and off the iPhone's flashlight.

Activating and deactivating Focus modes.

Activating the Magnifier app to make it easier to zoom in on things.

Beginning a translation using the Translate app.

Starting a Voice Memo recording and stopping it when complete.

It's possible that more options will be added in future iOS 17 betas of course, while some of these options could also be removed before the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro arrive. One thing we can be pretty sure of at this point is that the Action button is going to happen regardless — multiple leaks over the last few months have almost confirmed it at this point. Apple should unveil it soon enough, of course.

If Apple follows its existing release cadence we should expect the entire iPhone 15 lineup to be announced during an event in September, with the phones going on sale a week or so later. That's also when Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a refreshed Apple Watch SE.