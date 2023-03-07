The 2024 Hyundai Kona has been announced and promises up to 304 miles of range on a charge.

Hyundai has today announced the all-new Kona Electric, an SUV that comes in Standard Range and Long Range configurations depending on which you'd prefer.

Starting with that long ranger, Hyundai says you'll get a 65.4 kWh battery pack that promises up to 304 miles of range from a full charge. That range might be a little lower thanks to the sportier upgraded electric motor that promises 215hp, especially if you have a heavy right foot.

The base model isn't quite so powerful, however. You'll get a smaller battery pack that comes in at 48.4 kWh but you'll also get a weaker electric motor that's good for 154hp. You'll at least get the same 188 lb-ft (255 Nm) of torque no matter which model you choose, so that isn't a consideration that you need to make.

Going back to that battery, the new Kona Electric features 400V technology that should be capable of charging from 10% capacity to around 80% in roughly 40 minutes when using a fast charger. But only when using a fast charger, of course.

In terms of the features, there are plenty of safety and convenience offerings to be had. The usual smattering of safety and self-driving tech is here including the Driver Status Monitor (DSM) system that uses the EV's internal camera to track the driver’s face and make a call on whether they seem tired. If they are, an alert will play. There's also a smart parking system that can handle tight spaces, while a smart key button moves the EV backward and forwards for a similar tight situation.

Blind-spot monitoring is included, and the Kona can brake to avoid a collision if it comes to that. All of that sounds good, as does the HUD that displays information via a 12-inch projection onto the windscreen. Dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens handle imagery when you aren't looking at the road as well.

Unfortunately, information on things like pricing and hard availability is yet to come, so we'll need to wait a little while longer for the important stuff. We can likely expect to learn more as we get closer to the end of 2023.