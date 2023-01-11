Apple's 2024 Apple Watch could be the first to use an in-house display, according to a new report. The move would see Apple ditch its current display provider in favour of taking more control over the design of the component.

While it's reported that Apple will begin the move to its own displays with the Apple Watch, it's also said that the company intends to move its biggest product over as well - the iPhone. That will come later, however, with the high-end Apple Watch used to test the water.

Bloomberg reports that the switch will begin next year, with Apple upgrading the current OLED display for a new Micro-LED one.

"The screens upgrade the current OLED — organic light-emitting diode — standard to a technology called microLED, and Apple plans to eventually bring the displays to other devices, including the iPhone," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

The switch isn't happening because current display suppliers Samsung and LG aren't capable of providing the new displays but rather because it will "give the company more control over the design and capabilities of its products." That's something Apple has been keen to do for years, first dropping Intel chips from its Macs and moving to custom-designed silicon instead. Apple already designed its own iPhone and iPad chips.

Apple's switch to Micro-LED technology is expected to bring brighter, more colorful offerings to the Apple Watch. "The displays make content appear like it’s painted on top of the glass," according to Gurman's unnamed sources. Apple is reported as having been working on the transition away from Samsung and LG displays since 2018, with the project headed by Apple's display technology group lead Wei Chen. Chen reports to Johny Srouji’s and his Hardware Technologies division - the group of people already responsible for Apple silicon.

It isn't immediately clear when Apple will start using its own displays in iPhones, but Bloomberg simply says that it will happen "eventually."