Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch SE (2022) $199 $249 Save $50 The Apple Watch SE (2022) might not be as feature packed as the new Series 9 or rugged as the Ultra 2, it's still an excellent smartwatch with all the functions you need to track time and health trends. For the October Prime Day sale, you can get $50 off, making the 40mm just $199 and the 44mm $229. $199 at Amazon

Amazon's October Prime Day sales are now in full swing and there are some amazing deals to be had from iPads and AirPods, to SSDs and gaming headsets. If you've had something on your wishlist, then now is the time to look and see if there's a deal, and for those with an Apple Watch on their list, you're in luck. There is a cracking price on the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) for Amazon's Big Deals Day - which runs through 11 October - with $50 off both the 40mm and 44mm GPS only models. That means if you're quick - as in you don't have time to sleep on it even - you can pick the Watch SE (2022) up for $199 if you want the smaller model and $229 if you're after the larger model.

Why should you buy the Apple Watch SE (2022)?

The Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) was announced at the same time as the Watch Series 8 so it's just over a year old but while the Series 8 was replaced, the Watch SE is still the latest model at the entry point level. It offers almost all the same features as the Series 8, along with the same processor under the hood, so the performance delivered from this smartwatch is excellent. It's not as powerful as the Series 9 and it doesn't come with some of the new features like Double Tap, but that's also not necessarily a feature you need either.

There's great sleep tracking on board, heart rate monitoring is brilliant and the exercise tracking on offer is up there with the best. You get all the standard features on this device too, including Apple Pay and the ability to ping your iPhone, so you can find it when it gets lost - two of the features we use most regularly on our Apple Watch.

If you're considering buying an Apple Watch for the first time, or you're upgrading from an older model like the Apple Watch Series 3, this is a great deal. It puts it at the same price the Watch Series 3 cost until it was discontinued in 2022, but the Watch SE (2nd generation) will last quite a bit longer than the Watch Series 3 given it is compatible with watchOS 10 and subsequent software builds for at least a couple of years.

If an Apple Watch is on your list, don't hang about as this one will no doubt be back to full price very soon - likely by tomorrow morning and perhaps even sooner if it sells out.