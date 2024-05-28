Apple iPad (10th Generation) $300 $350 Save $50 If you're after an everyday tablet to watch movies on, clear some emails, make some video calls, and surf the web, the iPad (10th generation) is a fantastic option. It is a perfect blend of features and value for money, and with its upgraded design, it should be the go-to iPad for most people. Brand Apple Storage 64 / 256GB CPU Apple A14 Bionic Operating System iPadOS 16 Battery Up to 10 hours Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 12MP f/1.8 rear, 12MP f/2.4 front landscape Display type 10.9-inch Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 pixels, 264ppi, 500nits Price From $449 / £499 Measurements 248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm, 477g Colors Yellow, Blue, Pink and Silver $300 at Amazon

We typically expect deals to peter out after Memorial Day weekend for a bit. Luckily, that's not really the case today, at least in regard to the Apple iPad. Apple slashed the price of its 10th Gen iPad to $350 after its recent iPad event, so it was already fairly cheap for what you get. But now, that price is even lower with an additional discount and a handy little on-page coupon at Amazon, resulting in a $300 price tag for the 64GB Wi-Fi version. That's the lowest price ever for this capable tablet.

Only the blue and white colors are on sale, and the additional coupon only applies to the Wi-Fi-only version. However, if the 64GB version isn't enough storage for you, the 256GB Wi-Fi version is also on sale for $450, which is also the lowest price ever for that model.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10th Generation right now

Of course, Apple just released its latest and greatest iPads, but that launch only included the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Yes, the 10th Gen version is two years old at this point, but despite that, it's still a device we'd recommend picking up if you are in the market for a new tablet. Apple overhauled the design in this version, which resulted in logical, highly sought-after changes. That includes better camera placement and a larger display with a 2,360 x 1,460 resolution. It also features True Tone and an anti-fingerprint coating for better viewing.

The iPad 10th Gen uses an A14 Bionic chip, which is a step up from the previous version and still plenty powerful. The battery life is quite good and it can also charge via USB-C, which is much more convenient. Yes, you'll miss out on some of the AI-focused features of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, but for most people, those features are a bit overkill anyway. You'll save loads of money and still get a highly capable, worthwhile device.