Here's everything we know about the Tetris movie so far, including when it's coming out, where you can watch it and who's in it.

Almost everyone has tried Tetris at some point in their life, whether it was a quick dabble or a full-blown obsession, the simple block game has an undeniable allure.

While most are familiar with the game, not so many people are aware of its fascinating origin story, and that's the story that Apple Studios will be telling with the upcoming Tetris movie.

Here's everything we know about the Tetris movie so far, including when it's coming out, where you can watch it and who's in it.

Tetris movie plot

As we mentioned up top, the Tetris movie is based on the true origin story of how the Tetris game came to be.

The story follows Hank Rogers, who discovers Tetris in 1988 and after seeing its potential, takes a risky trip to the Soviet Union in order to bring the game to the masses.

The movie includes double-crossing villains, legal battles and all the elements of a classic Cold War thriller - with a nerdy block-game twist.

Lead man Taron Egerton said, in an interview with GQ, that the movie will have a tone similar to The Social Network.

Tetris movie cast

Taron Egerton, who played Elton John in Rocketman, takes the lead role portraying game publisher Hank Rogers.

He's joined by Toby Jones (Detectorists) as Robert Stein, Ben Miles (Andor) as Howard Lincoln, Sofya Lebedeva (Vikings: Valhalla) and Rick Yune (The Fast and the furious).

It's directed by Jon S. Baird (Stan & Ollie)and written by Noah Pink (Genius).

Apple has announced that the Tetris movie will be released on March 31 2023.

Tetris movie how to watch

The Tetris movie will be coming to Apple TV+ on day one. The service starts at $6.99 per month in the US, and £6,99 per month in the UK, both regions offer a 7-day free trial.

It's not yet clear if the film will have a theatrical release in addition to streaming, but we'll update this article when we find out.

squirrel_widget_12872386

Tetris movie trailer

Apple released the first trailer for Tetris on February 16 2023. Pocket-lint has embedded the video at the top of this page, as well as below, for your convenience.