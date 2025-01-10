Summary Tesla

The interior of the Model Y has received significant updates, including an ambient light strip.

The Model Y refresh boasts better range and efficiency, with improvements under the hood.

After years of rumors and leaks, Tesla's anticipated Model Y "Juniper" refresh has officially surfaced on the electric vehicle maker's Asian-Pacific region websites, offering us a detailed look at the new version of the company's top-selling vehicle .

It's not a complete overhaul of the popular vehicle's design, but it's a little different, especially regarding the inside of the car and its recognizable rear lightbar. Below are all the key changes Tesla has made to its upcoming Model Y refresh.

Subtle design changes both inside and out

The new Model Y features Cybertruck and Cybercab Robotaxi-inspired elements

The Model Y's new design features a more angular lightbar that reminds me of the ill-fated Cybertruck and the Cybercab Robotaxi (which likely won't be released for several years, if at all). Tesla calls this new design feature the '"cross-car lamp." The front of the vehicle is also more steamlined and doesn't include the more bulbous lights the Model Y is known for. Beyond these changes, which give the car a surprisingly distinct appearance (check it out above), the new Model Y looks very similar to its predecessor from the outside.

Similar to Tesla's 2023 Model 3 refresh , when it comes to the interior, there are far more changes to the Model Y. First off, there's an ambient light strip running through the cabin (check it out below) and a display for passengers, making it easier for anyone in the back of the car to change climate control settings and, based on an image on Tesla's website, even play games.

However, unlike the Model 3 and its steering wheel situated turn signals, the Model Y's turn-signal setup is located in a more traditional spot on a paddle beside the wheel. There also seem to be a few other subtle design changes, but the new Model Y's interior looks very similar to its predecessor's.

Tesla's new model Y features better range thanks to efficiency improvements

There are more changes under the hood

According to Tesla's website, the new Model Y all-wheel drive version hits 446 miles (719 km). InsideEVs says this is a 4.5% increase over what the current Model Y is capable of. On the other hand, the rear-wheel drive version is capable of 368 miles (593 km), a 7% increase from the previous version.

The SUV is a few pounds lighter than its predecessor and also features an improved suspension system.

When will it launch?

It's unclear when the Model Y refresh will make its way to the US

Tesla's Model Y refresh is expected to launch in China in March before expanding to Australia, Thailand, and Hong Kong. It's currently unclear when the new model will make its way to the US. Tesla's Model 3 refresh arrived roughly four months after other regions, so my best guess is that we might see it in May or June 2025.

It's worth noting that based on their China prices, both versions of the Model Y will likely receive a minor price bump in the US, with the long-range AWD model costing 303,500 RMB (around $41,400 USD) and the RWD version costing 263,500 RMB, or roughly $35,900 USD. This amounts to a 4% and 5% price increase, roughly (via: InsideEVs).

