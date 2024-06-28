Key Takeaways Tesla Universal Wall Connector supports NACS and J1772 charging standards.

Available online and designed for hard-wired installation by a licensed electrician.

Wi-Fi enabled for updates and remote monitoring through the Tesla app.

One of the most convenient aspects of driving an EV is the ability to 'fill up' the car at your home, and have it ready to go each morning. As EV adoption continues somewhat apace, the adoption of NACS as the de facto charging standard worldwide continues along with it. Therefore, the Tesla Universal Wall Connector stands to serve as the perfect home EV charger in the immediate future with some featuring a J1772 charging port, while others rely on NACS.

Editor's choice Tesla Universal Wall Connector $580 $620 Save $40 The Tesla Universal Wall Connector is the latest home charging unit from Tesla, and the first to officially support J1772 vehicles. While most vehicles will eventually transition to NACS, this wall connector will prove useful during that multi-year transition. Pros One of the longest and thinnest cables in the category

Charges both NACS and J1772 vehicles

Can be monitored and scheduled from Tesla app Cons Expensive $580 at Amazon $580 at Best Buy $580 at Tesla

Specs, pricing and availability

The Tesla Universal Wall Connector is available online from Amazon and Best Buy, as well as directly from Tesla. The charger currently retails for $580.

The Tesla Universal Wall Connector is designed to be hard-wired at your home and powered by a dedicated breaker in your electrical panel. Installation should always be done by a licensed electrician to ensure the charger meets safety standards and local electrical codes.

The charger can deliver power to your EV at a maximum of 48 amps continuously, but it should always be set to a maximum amperage of 80% of the breaker capacity. So, 48 amps of draw would require a 60-amp breaker, and so on. The wall connector is also designed for Tesla Powershare to power your home using your Tesla during a power outage, though this is currently only possible with the Tesla Cybertruck.

The Universal Wall Connector is Wi-Fi enabled for over-the-air updates as well as remote monitoring through the Tesla app, though users charging a Tesla will have access to more detailed information than when charging non-Tesla models.

What I liked about the Tesla Universal Wall Connector

Versatility and simplicity

Close

The Tesla Wall Connector design remains the most elegant home charging solution, and in my opinion, is the only one that isn't just an ugly box attached to your wall. The Universal Wall Connector borrows that same design while adding a built-in J1772 adapter that attaches to the NACS connector at the end of the charging cable.

The adapter is built into the side of the charger, which also serves to hold the connector when it's not in use. A simple button releases the connector along with the J1772 adapter; otherwise, it pulls away without the adapter for NACS charging. The charger's design is simple yet functional, and makes charging your car a breeze.

What I didn't like about the Tesla Universal Wall Connector

Not the cheapest solution

Tesla knows what it has on its hands here, and it charges accordingly. There are a number of competing home chargers on the market that are $50 to $100 cheaper, and while none are as seamlessly integrated with Tesla-brand vehicles, non-Tesla owners might struggle to justify the extra expense. My household and family are part Tesla, part non-Tesla EV drivers, so the melding of both worlds in the new Universal version of the charger made the most sense for us.

Truthfully, the extra expense also goes towards a design that is easier on the eyes than most competitors. The ability to charge just about any EV on the road in the US today, coupled with the pleasing form factor and app functionality, make the Tesla Universal Wall Connector worth its asking price in the long term, but it is certainly a consideration for those on a budget. Be sure to check your eligibility for any state or federal incentives you might qualify for when installing an EV charger at your home.

Should you buy the Tesla Universal Wall Connector?

The Tesla Universal Wall Connector is the easiest to use, most aesthetically pleasing, and most versatile home EV charger on the market today, bar none. Its price is reflective of its features, performance, and ease of use, and I would encourage anyone in the market for a hard-wired EV charger at their home to consider the new Tesla Universal Wall Connector. The ability to charge both NACS and J1772 vehicles will serve well to future-proof your household, as your EV models may vary in charge type depending on what manufacturer you purchase from and their timeline on adopting NACS.