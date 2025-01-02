Summary Reports indicate that Tesla is in the process of quietly replacing faulty Cybertruck battery packs.

Despite reports, the company has yet to make any official statement or announcement on the matter.

The Cybertruck is Tesla's first EV truck, with a distinct design that's proven quite polarizing.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly in the process of replacing defective batteries in its flagship Cybertruck EV product, according to recent reports. Specifically, this recall involves units shipped between approximately February and July 2024.

Back in September, a user within a Tesla Cybertruck Facebook group (via Clean Technica) shared a screenshot of an apparent recall notice, referencing a so-called 'Cell Side Dent Induced Core Collapse' defect.

A follow-up screenshot depicts a text thread with Tesla support, which reads: "...this is a proactive replacement as our engineering team has noticed that some cells may have side dents which can cause shorting in cells in packs developed around your cars [sic] production date."

...this recall involves units shipped between approximately February and July 2024.

A second alleged battery-related Cybertruck recall surfaced just last month, with a user of the Cybertruck Owners Club website sharing their unexpected experience with Tesla's engineering division. After dropping off their Cybertruck at a service center, they received a notice to return the EV battery to the company for inspection.

Related Tesla Robotaxi: What we know Tesla's Robotaxi project will be unveiled 8/8/24. In the meantime, here's everything we know about the project.

This particular Cybertruck battery recall appears to be happening entirely behind-the-scenes; Tesla hasn't made any official announcements or acknowledgments of the situation on any of its social channels yet. It remains unclear just how widespread the recall might be, but my hunch is that it's more of a preventative measure than a Galaxy Note 7-style fiasco .

This particular Cybertruck battery recall appears to be happening entirely behind-the-scenes.

Like other electric vehicles, the Cybertruck receives power via a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cell. As is the case with all consumer products equipped with rechargeable batteries, the 48V low-voltage cell used in Tesla's latest EV requires some general care. The company offers detailed troubleshooting and safety guidelines on its official web page.

In the past, we've seen electric vehicles, smartphones, and other consumer-grade tech products suffer from faulty and potentially dangerous power packs or adjacent components. Just recently, Hyundai announced the recall of more than 145,000 of its EVs due to a battery-related issue of its own.

Related Ford is finally offering customers its own branded Tesla Supercharger adapter The automaker has announced it will be shipping EV customers its own branded NACS adapter to use on Tesla Superchargers.

Your changes have been saved Tesla Cybertruck The Tesla Cybertruck is the company's first truck-style electric vehicle, and it features a unique and futuristic chassis, an all-wheel drive, and more. $74490 at Tesla

Public opinion on the Tesla Cybertruck remains split

Some fans love the futuristic design of the vehicle, while others are simply puzzled

Tesla

Tesla's Cybertruck remains a hot-button topic within the automotive and tech industries, with opinions about the electric vehicle split down the middle. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been vocal on X in recent months, expressing the merits of the EV and its futuristic and damage-resistant outer casing.

Detractors, meanwhile, are less fond of Tesla's first foray into the world of truck-style EVs. Many are critical of the angular design language of the vehicle, describing it as gaudy and impractical.

Love it or hate it, the Cybertruck remains perhaps the most talked-about EV in the industry. Most recently, the EV made headlines for catching fire and exploding outside of US president-elect Trump's Las Vegas hotel, which is still a developing story.

As for the battery recall situation, it's anyone's guess whether Tesla will make any official announcements, or whether it'll escalate the scope of the recall in the weeks to come. Pocket-lint will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.