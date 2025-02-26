Summary The Tesla Model Y loses $39,387 in three years, with the worst depreciation in the second year

A 2022 Model Y is now priced at $27,406, offering a luxury SUV bargain

Model Y depreciation is similar to other EVs over three years

If you're thinking about buying the refreshed Tesla Model Y , you might want to wait a while longer. Buying a brand-new car is exciting, but there is more than just the list price to consider before making a purchase. The Model Y is an electric car that depreciates most in a year, losing over half its value after three years.

2022 Tesla Model Y The Tesla Model Y is a luxurious electric SUV for families. It is backed by an impressive Supercharger network with rapid charging, packs loads of technology as standard, and can travel over 300 miles on a single charge. Engine Dual Motor Drive Layout AWD Horsepower 384 0-60mph 4.8s Torque 376 lb-ft Top Speed 135 mph Transsmission Single-speed automatic Battery size 82 kWh Range 330 Expand

In this story, we'll look at how much a 2022 Tesla Model Y costs today, the total cost over three years, and how it compares to other electric SUVs to find out if it's worth your money.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Tesla and other authoritative sources, including Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds. For clarity, used values relate to models in great condition.

The Tesla Model Y loses $39,387 in three years