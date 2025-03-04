Summary Tesla is offering new incentives to US buyers for all trims of the Model 3.

The incentives include zero percent APR financing, $0 due at signing, and 60-month terms.

All three Model 3 trims are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit in the US, which is still available at the time of writing.

If you're in the market for a new electric vehicle (EV), Tesla is offering new incentives for all available trims of its Model 3 sedan in a bid to increase sales before the end of this year's first fiscal quarter.

These new incentives are exclusive to the US and include zero percent APR financing, $0 due at signing, and 60-month terms. Tesla announced these incentives on X, and they are now available on the company's order configurator for the Model 3 on its website.

While these incentives are not available in Canada, the company continues to offer a 0.99 percent APR deal on orders placed by March 7 for Canadians.

A federal tax credit is also available for all Model 3 trims

A down payment of 15 percent is required for zero percent APR

All three trims of the Tesla Model 3 are still eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit in the US as well. There were concerns that the Trump administration would get rid of this government incentive, but perhaps, since Trump and Musk are buddy-buddy, it won't be going away. At the time of writing, the tax credit is still available.

To qualify for zero percent APR financing, US buyers must put forward a down payment of at least 15 percent. According to Tesla, the $7,500 federal tax credit can be used towards the down payment on the car.

It's well-known that these incentives are a strategy by Tesla to boost delivery numbers before the end of its first fiscal quarter, as these sales will be included in its quarterly data. Notably, these incentives are only available for the Model 3, not the Model Y. This is likely due to the Model Y's recent transition to its new design. Tesla began deliveries of its refreshed Model Y in the US last week. If new isn't your thing, getting a used Tesla isn't a bad idea either.