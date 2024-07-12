Key Takeaways Tesla debuts a new Model 3 Long Range RWD in the US, offering 363 miles on a single charge.

Pricing for the new Model 3 falls below $35,000 after tax credits, making it the most affordable Tesla EV option.

The Model 3 Long Range RWD boasts various features, including Dog Mode, Sentry Mode, and Camp Mode for your convenience.

Not long after Tesla took a hit with the apparent delay of its forthcoming robotaxi event, the company has scored a big win this morning with the announcement that its cheapest EV has arrived on American shores.

The real wheel drive variant of the Model 3 still offers the speed the EV is famous for while sporting a longer range between charges that should allow drivers to pull off some serious road trips this summer. The best news of all for those waiting for this iteration is that it's set to ship later this month and next.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD coming to America very soon

It will offer some serious range

Per Engadget, the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive is officially available through Tesla's configurator. The company expects to begin delivering the new variant between July and August, meaning anyone who has been waiting for this version of the Model 3 could be getting their car in the next few weeks.

When it arrives, users will reportedly be able to take it for a spin for up to 363 miles on a single charge. That's just part of the cost savings that comes with the Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD. It also boasts a price tag of less than $35,000 after federal tax credits.

The Long Range version of the Model 3 comes in just under the base Model 3 RWD's price of $38,990 because that model isn't eligible for any tax rebates due to its lithium-iron phosphate batteries coming from CATL in China.

When it comes to the car's performance out on the open road, the Long Range RWD version slides in somewhere between the base Model 3 and Long Range AWD option. This new model comes with a top speed of 125 miles per hour, and while you're not going to be able to beat a ton of cars off the line, it does have a decent giddyup for an EV with a 0-60 time of 4.9 seconds.

Regarding features, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD version offers the same modes as the other version of the car. That means a feature called Dog Mode will keep the inside of the car nice and cool if you need to leave your favorite pet in the car while you run into the store for a quick errand.

Sentry Mode has the vehicle monitor its surroundings when you've got to leave it for a bit and Camp Mode allows you to maintain the car's cabin temperature and keep the entertainment system on overnight if you need some tunes while roasting marshmallows.