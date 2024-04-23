Key Takeaways Model 3 Performance accelerates 0-60 in 2.9 sec.

Updated suspension improves handling and comfort.

Features upgraded interior, 20-inch wheels, starting at $52,990.

Tesla has officially announced the Performance trim of its second generation Model 3, confirming much of what has been speculated on in recent days. With this announcement, the company rounds out its offerings for the new Model 3, available now in Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and Performance variants, with the Performance being the most expensive, and quickest, of the three.

This sporty version of the Model 3 not only packs more power but is also more efficient than the last generation, boasting a rated range of 296 miles thanks to greatly improved aerodynamics.

Related What is going on with Tesla right now? Layoffs, project cancellations, Cybertruck recall and a bad fiscal quarter. Tesla once looked invincible, now it looks merely mortal.

Tesla

True to its name

The revamped Model 3 Performance edition accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds, powered by dual high-performance motors that together produce over 510 horsepower and 741 Nm of torque. This sporty version of the Model 3 not only packs more power but is also more efficient than the last generation, boasting a rated range of 296 miles thanks to greatly improved aerodynamics. The new Performance model features a "performance-tuned chassis" for improved stiffness and higher performance, reaching a top speed of 163mph.

Close

With elite performance in mind, the new trim features a sporty and customizable suspension designed to provide improved handling, snappier feedback for the driver, and increased comfort when pushing the car to its limits. This new suspension also features an "adaptive dampening system" that can adjust to both driver and road inputs in real-time, which should lead to better handling and ride comfort.

The Model 3 Performance trim will ship with "forged and staggered" 20-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero 4 tires for better traction and enhanced performance. These luxury fittings come at a starting price of $52,990, as Tesla likely aims for this model to compete with the likes of the BMW M3 or, more aptly, the BMW i4 M50.

Related Tesla Robotaxi: What we know Tesla's Robotaxi project will be unveiled 8/8/24. In the meantime, here's everything we know about the project.

Interior and software Tesla Model 3 Performance upgrades

Mechanical improvements aren't the only cherries on the Performance sundae, as this higher-end trim brings with it some interior upgrades and software extras. The Model 3 Performance now features new sports seats with "better lateral support for cornering and dynamic driving."

Users will also be able to enable an updated version of "Track Mode" within the Model 3's software, now upgraded to Track Mode V3, which "integrates motor controls, suspension controls, powertrain cooling, & our Vehicle Dynamics Controller (VDC) under a single, unified system." With this mode enabled, drivers will find their Model 3 handling and power uniquely tuned for a fast day at the track. The interior of the new Model 3 Performance also features some carbon details to really drive home that racing vibe.

When can we expect the Tesla Model 3 Performance for delivery?

The Model 3 Performance is available for order now and has a stated delivery time frame of May to June delivery.