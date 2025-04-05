Summary The Tesla Model 3 reached over 500,000 miles with minimal maintenance, which totally showcases its longevity.

Tesla's original battery packs are designed to last a lifetime and aim for 300,000-500,000 miles.

Electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 require less maintenance, have fewer components, and may reach high mileage.

There are many people who buy a car and want to turn it in within a year or two for a new one. They keep leasing and trying new cars so they can try out different models and brands every while. But there are also people who want cars that last. They look for longevity, or maybe change bothers them and having something they can rely on is paramount.

Electric vehicles or EVs are becoming a more popular choice for many drivers. The prices of EVs have fallen, causing a surge in ownership over the past five years. One of the more common EVs you'll see on the road is the Tesla Model 3. It's an affordable model, as new versions of it start at $32,990. It comes with many of the top features that Tesla boasts, including hitting 60 MPH in 4.9 seconds, 125 mph top speed, and an average range of 363 miles of fuel economy.

But there's a Tesla Model 3 out there with more than half a million miles that needs little maintenance over those miles. This is way more than many customers may assume their car can reach. Most people are happy to get over 100,000 miles before looking at new vehicles. But the Tesla Model 3, and one in particular, is special.

The catch is the original battery packs

Tesla wants to keep it as original as possible

There's a YouTuber named The Electric Viking that keeps track of the longest-running EVs and nearly a year ago, he found a Tesla Model 3 that had over 420,000 miles. This is an insanely high mileage, especially for a car that was only released for the first time in 2017. Less than a decade later, this car is creeping towards 500,000 miles. While I'm uncertain that this specific model is still in use, it is the version of the vehicle that has been driven the most on its original battery pack.

The high-end 2025 Model 3 labeled "Performance All-Wheel Drive" is $45,490.

This means that the battery has lasted for so long that it never needed a replacement. Tesla specifically designs its batteries to last a lifetime, which, for most people, is 100,000 to 200,000 in extreme cases. But Tesla does aim for 300,000 to 500,000 miles as its parameters. Tesla's warranty coverage for its premiere vehicles is up to 150,000 miles. So, Tesla does expect its car batteries to last quite a while.

But, then again, exceeding 400,000 miles without changing it is impressive. Charging it at the right charging station, so it doesn't overheat, and using it in the right climate are factors JD Power noted to increase the lifespan.