Key Takeaways Tesla's CaraokeMic kit includes two wireless mics that work with any media app in the automaker's cars.

The mics pair automatically, but you'll need a firmware update and a vehicle with the right processor.

The kit is priced at $215 in the US.

Tesla has quietly launched a karaoke kit for its EVs, dubbed the CaraokeMic. Buyers get two Tesla-branded wireless mics as well as a receiver, a storage bag, and power and data cables. Notably, the kit is designed explicitly for the media apps in Tesla vehicles. In fact it requires the company's 2024.26 firmware update, running on a dashboard equipped with an Intel Atom or AMD Ryzen processor.

There are some other unusual touches here. The mics automatically pair with your car, and can last 10 hours each on a charge. They should also work with any Tesla media app on a front or rear display, including the dedicated Caraoke app. You'll still have access to car controls while a karaoke session is underway, so you and/or passengers can sing along during roadtrips.

The kit costs $215 in the US, although Tesla says it won't ship the product to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands. To check if your car is compatible you'll need to navigate to Software -> Additional Vehicle Information on your dash.

Why would Tesla sell a karaoke mic?

Tesla -- along with other companies controlled by Elon Musk -- has a history of selling novelty products that generate publicity and support the notion of a Tesla "lifestyle." At the moment, for example, you can also get a $300 phone charger based on the Cybertruck, or drinking cups ranging from mugs to liquor glasses. The most expensive novelty is the $1,650 "Cyberquad," essentially a 10mph ATV for kids. For a brief time Musk's Boring Company was offering a short-range flamethrower.

There's long been a focus on in-car entertainment. Beyond music, Tesla owners have been able to watch movies or even play games on their dashboards, although not while driving. The tech can make waiting for a Tesla to charge a little more bearable.