Key Takeaways Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck again to solve malfunctioning windshield wipers.

The recall affects over 11,000 trucks manufactured between Nov 13, 2023, and Jun 6, 2024.

Despite some enthusiastic owners, first-wave Cybertrucks have encountered a slew of problems.

Tesla's beleaguered Cybertruck is now up to its third and fourth recalls, according to bulletins shared by the US National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration. The newest and most notable of the pair involves the truck's unusually long windshield wiper. "On affected vehicles, the front windshield wiper motor controller may stop functioning due to electrical overstress to the gate driver component," the NHTSA says. The organization points out the obvious, which is that in rain or snow, this could risk an accident. No collisions, deaths, or injuries have been reported by Tesla so far.

Related What you need to know before buying an e-bike Don't just buy the cheapest e-bike you can find -- you can do better.

The wiper recall applies to every Cybertruck manufactured between November 13, 2023 and June 6, 2024. That translates to over 11,000 vehicles -- the majority of what Tesla has put on roads so far. To get their wipers fixed, owners will have to take their Cybertrucks to the nearest Tesla service center. That could lead to long wait times depending on how big local facilities are.

The less serious recall involves a piece of trim along the truck bed. The NHTSA says that this can potentially come loose, creating a safety hazard for other drivers. At its service centers, Tesla will replace the piece if it's missing, or re-attach it if it's still hanging on.

The Cybertruck's design woes

While some people are enjoying the Cybertruck, the product has already developed a troubled history. Its launch was delayed for years, mostly due to its target specs and unorthodox design. That included the wiper -- on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk even commented on it mid-development. "The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution," he said, adding that he would've liked to see a deployable wiper that could hide in the front trunk.

After its November 2023 debut, the Cybertruck was met with mixed reviews and a slew of technical problems. The first hardware recall involved the pad on the accelerator pedal, which was at risk of slipping and getting stuck in the car's floor trim. No accidents were reported, but the issue posed the legitimate threat of a Cybertruck getting stuck at full throttle.

Tesla has been able to solve some flaws by pushing out software updates, much as it does with other vehicles like the Model 3 and Y.