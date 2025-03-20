Summary Tesla recalls all 46,096 Cybertrucks in the US due to the trim potentially falling off.

Owners will be notified soon, and the trims will be replaced for free. Tesla plans to make changes to its assembly line around March 21.

2025 has proven to be a difficult year for Tesla. Its CEO, Elon Musk, is distracted by DOGE, and its stock is in free fall on top of the Cybertruck falling apart.

So far, 2025 has not been kind to Tesla. Its stock is in freefall, Elon Musk is distracted by the White House, and its Cybertruck is literally crumbling . Now, the situation has worsened significantly for Tesla's inaugural electric pickup truck.

Tesla is recalling 46,096 Cybertrucks in the US, which is every Cybertruck it has ever sold in the country. This recall is due to a potential flaw where the metal trim piece above the door could detach and fly off. The recall affects all Cybertrucks produced between November 13, 2023, and February 27, 2025.

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) recall notice for the Cybertruck, "The cant rail, a stainless-steel exterior trim panel, can delaminate and detach from the vehicle."

Tesla will be replacing the trim on all affected Cybertrucks free of charge by replacing the cant trail assembly with "one that meets durability testing requirements" by improving the assembly of the adhesive so it can better survive the elements (via Electrek). Tesla reportedly hasn't implemented these changes to the Cybertruck's assembly line yet, but plans to do so around March 21.

The NHTSA's recall notice reads that affected owners are expected to be notified by May 19, 2025. Fortunately for Tesla, only an estimated one percent of Cybertrucks could be affected by this trim defect.

For a vehicle once touted as "bulletproof," one would expect the trim to be able to stay on.

This recall comes as no shock, given that Tesla recently imposed a containment hold on new Cybertruck deliveries due to this specific issue, which has now developed into a full-blown recall impacting all Cybertrucks in the US. For a vehicle once touted as "bulletproof," one would expect the trim to be able to stay on.

What's going on with Tesla?

Tesla shareholders aren't happy that's for sure

This marks the eighth recall for the Cybertruck since its debut in late 2023. One of its earliest recalls involved an issue with the accelerator getting stuck, which, considering the truck's size and speed, could've resulted in some very dangerous circumstances. Another recall addressed its large windshield wiper malfunctioning, which raised safety concerns about decreased visibility.

These issues with the Cybertruck couldn't have come at a worse time for Tesla, especially with its stock price plummeting for several weeks.

Just a month ago, the stock was valued at $350, but as of the time of writing, it has dipped to $235. This is astonishing considering that at the end of 2024, it was trading well above $400.

What has driven Tesla's stock down for weeks? Declining sales figures worldwide could be one reason the stock is declining. In China, Tesla's EV sales recently fell by 49 percent year-over-year in February (via Business Insider).

Declining sales, a distracted CEO, and the recall of every Cybertruck in the US create a challenging situation for Tesla to navigate.

Another potential factor contributing to Tesla's stock decline is CEO Elon Musk's current preoccupations. He famously supported President Trump during last year’s US presidential election, and he has been occupied with his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since Trump took office again, which has attracted significant controversy in the media.

Declining sales, a distracted CEO, and the recall of every Cybertruck in the US create a challenging situation for Tesla to navigate. Perhaps a more affordable Tesla EV, which has been rumored for years, will turn things around for the company. However, Tesla now faces an uphill battle for a more positive public perception .