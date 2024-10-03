Key Takeaways Tesla is voluntarily recalling 27,185 Cybertrucks due to faulty back-up cameras.

Software problems can cause the camera to stay blank for several seconds.

Tesla is fixing the issue with a free over-the-air software update.

Tesla is issuing another US recall for the Cybertruck, this time to deal with faulty back-up cameras, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. At issue is the truck's 2024.32.5.2 software, which can leave the rear camera feed blank for six to eight seconds if someone tries to reverse before the dash can complete a reboot. That may not sound like much, especially given a reboot, but national regulations require that rear camera feeds take no more than two seconds to appear, for obvious safety reasons.

Related The Polestar 4 is one of the quirkiest electric cars I’ve ever driven Anyone who thinks EVs are mundane should explore what the Polestar 4 has to offer.

The recall is said to affect about 27,185 Cybertrucks, specifically a range manufactured between November 13, 2023 and September 14, 2024. It's a voluntary action however, based on Tesla's own testing earlier this month. It's also being fixed with a free over-the-air software update -- you can check if it's available by connecting your Cybertruck to Wi-Fi and going to Controls -> Software on the dashboard interface. If it's already downloaded, you'll see a yellow clock icon on your dash, which you can tap to choose Install Now or Set For This Time.

Tesla warns that you can't drive while the update is being installed, and that you can't even trigger the installation while some modes are active, such as Camp Mode, Dog Mode, or Keep Climate On. Your vehicle needs to be in Park, which is just as well, since the update could take upwards of 30 minutes depending on factors like filesize and bandwidth.

The Cybertruck's rough road

A year on, problems continue

Tesla

Tesla has had to issue several recalls for the Cybertruck since its November 2023 debut, some other problems being faulty windshield wipers and loose pieces of trim along the truck bed. The most serious recall involved the EV's accelerator pedal -- a pad on the pedal was at risk of coming loose and jamming in the floor trim, which could in turn leave a Cybertruck stuck at full throttle. Thankfully there were no reported accidents, but news of the flaw spread on social media, and hurt the vehicle's already shaky reputation.

The Cybertruck was originally announced in 2019, but only began shipping towards the end of 2023, going without promised specs like a 500-mile range. Reviews have been mixed -- while testers have praised things like its drive-by-wire controls, some have also complained about things like aesthetics and misaligned panels. It's also closely associated with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has become increasingly right-wing in recent years, and come under fire for things like his labor policies and anti-Semitic remarks. Car shoppers may find it hard to separate the company from Musk's politics.