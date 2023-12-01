Key Takeaways Tesla has delivered the long-awaited Cybertruck, a bold and futuristic electric truck with a striking design, advanced technology features, and range options to suit different needs. There's even a top-end Cyberbeast model that costs $100K.

At an event in Austin, Texas, Tesla took the wraps off the long-awaited Cybertruck, marking a major chapter in the world of electric vehicles. Led by CEO Elon Musk, the unveiling brought to life a vehicle that has been the subject of much talk and excitement for at least four years.

Cybertruck has a striking and unconventional design, and Tesla said it comes in three models: the more affordable Single-Motor RWD, the mid-range Dual-Motor AWD, and the high-powered Tri-Motor AWD (aka the "Cyberbeast"). With prices starting at $60,990 and stretching up to $99,990, the range offers something for everyone - from daily drivers to those needing serious performance and hauling capabilities.

What is the Tesla Cybertruck?

Tesla's Cybertruck is a new EV truck packed with advanced technology features, and it offers quite a bold design with its bulletproof, ultra-hard stainless steel exterior and impact-resistant Tesla Armor Glass. It also has an angular polygonal shape that gives it a futuristic look.

Cybertruck is equipped with Tesla's advanced Autopilot system, offering semi-autonomous driving capabilities. It also includes a touch-friendly infotainment system with a large interface, providing easy access to navigation, media, and vehicle settings. It's of course compatibile with Tesla's Supercharger network, too. If you want an EV, like Tesla, and could use a truck, Cybertruck is hard to ignore.

Electric truck market

Cybertruck's main competitors are the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T. Each of these cater to the growing demand for electric trucks, but they bring different strengths to the table. The Ford F-150 Lightning builds on the legacy and reliability of the best-selling F-150 series, offering a more traditional truck experience with electric efficiency. The Rivian R1T, on the other hand, is a luxury adventure vehicle.

Cybertruck, with its unique design, is a stark departure from the conventional truck aesthetics. While this futuristic design has been a talking point and could attract those looking for something radically different, it may not appeal to everyone. Furthermore, Tesla has faced several production challenges. These hurdles could potentially delay its market entry or affect its initial availability.

What are the different models of the Cybertruck?

Tesla's Cybertruck comes in three different models. Each model reflects a step-up in performance, range, and price.

Single-Motor Rear-Wheel Drive: This model, releasing in 2025, offers a range of 250 miles and a 6.5-second acceleration from 0 to 60 mph. This model is aimed at drivers who prioritize cost-efficiency and moderate performance.

This model, releasing in 2025, offers a range of 250 miles and a 6.5-second acceleration from 0 to 60 mph. This model is aimed at drivers who prioritize cost-efficiency and moderate performance. Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive: This model, set for a 2024 release, promises a 340-mile range, a 4.1-second 0-60 time, and a top speed of 112 mph, balancing power and practicality.

This model, set for a 2024 release, promises a 340-mile range, a 4.1-second 0-60 time, and a top speed of 112 mph, balancing power and practicality. Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive (Cyberbeast): Also coming in 2024 is the Cyberbeast. It's epitome of power in the lineup, with a 320-mile range, a 2.6-second 0-60 time, and an impressive 845 horsepower.

How much does the Tesla Cybertruck cost?

Cybertruck pricing varies significantly across its models:

Single-Motor RWD Cybertruck: $60,990

$60,990 Dual-Motor AWD Cybertruck: $79,990

$79,990 Tri-Motor AWD Cybertruck (Cyberbeast): $99,990

The most accessible model, the Single-Motor RWD Cybertruck, is priced at $60,990. It gets you Tesla technology with practical performance, making it a great option for those new to electric trucks or seeking a more affordable entry into Tesla's lineup. At $79,990, the Dual-Motor AWD Cybertruck steps up in terms of power and all-terrain capabilities. It's suitable for a variety of driving conditions.

The top-tier model, known as the Tri-Motor AWD Cybertruck or the "Cyberbeast," is priced at $99,990. This model is the epitome of Tesla's engineering prowess, offering the highest range, speed, and towing capacity. If you demand the utmost in electric vehicle performance and are willing to invest in the most advanced features available in the Cybertruck lineup, Cyberbeast is likely the model for you.

What are the performance specs for Cybertruck?

Cybertruck also offers some impressive performance specifications.

The top-tier model, or Cyberbeast," boasts an impressive 845 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful electric trucks on the market. This powerhouse can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds, rivaling the acceleration of some high-performance sports cars.

In terms of range, depending on the model, Cybetruck can travel up to 340 miles on a single charge. Cybertruck is designed to be as practical, too, with a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, so you can use it for hauling heavy work equipment or towing recreational vehicles.

Tesla Cybertruck performance specs

Up to 845 horsepower for the top-tier model.

Acceleration from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.6 seconds.

A maximum range of up to 340 miles.

A towing capacity of 11,000 pounds.

Tesla has staggered the release dates for its three Cybertruck models:

The Single-Motor RWD is slated for 2025.

The more advanced Dual-Motor AWD and Tri-Motor AWD models are optimistically scheduled for 2024.

How to buy the Tesla Cybertruck

Preorder through Tesla's website

You can place an order for the AWD and Cyberbeast models directly through Tesla's website.

A $250 fully-refundable deposit is required to secure a reservation. Once the deposit is made, you'll be added to Tesla's waiting list and will receive updates from the company regarding the production and estimated delivery timeline for your model.

Telsa said those who pay a deposit will be able to configure their specific Cybertruck model when it's ready.

Customers who initially reserved Cybertruck will need to reevaluate their purchase plans following recent changes. Tesla has introduced a new ordering process for the Cybertruck. This comes after Tesla accepted $100 deposits since 2019 for a non-configured model, amassing over 1 million preorders. However, the original pricing and specs have been updated.

Originally, Tesla had promised different versions of the Cybertruck at lower prices. However, with the introduction of other electric trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, Cybertruck faces increased competition. Cybertruck now comes in three versions. The specs vary across models in terms of range, acceleration, speed, horsepower, torque, and towing capacity.

What about Elon Musk's involvement with Cybertruck?

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, is seen as the driving force behind the Cybertruck. His insistence on its bulletproof design and active role in showcasing its features at events highlights his direct involvement on the project. However, Musk's controversial status in the public and media could be a double-edged sword for the Cybertruck. While his unconventional approach has been a key factor in Tesla's innovation around the Cybertruck, it has also led to polarized opinions about him and, by extension, the products his companies make.