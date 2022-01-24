Key Takeaways The Terminator series is difficult to arrange chronologically due to time travel and fractured timelines, with the latest films mostly ignoring everything but the first two Terminator films.

The latest film in the series, Terminator: Dark Fate, sees the return of Linda Hamilton in the lead role and James Cameron in the producer's chair. Only true Terminator fans will know how significant that is; the rest of you will need to hurry up and watch all six films, plus the TV show, to properly be in the know. To help you out, we're breaking down the best way to watch all-things Terminator. We're giving it our best shot, anyway.

The Terminator chronological timeline explained

This guide presents the Terminator movies in a timeline, by order of the events that happen in the franchise.

If you'd prefer to keep things simpler, we've also included a release date order of all the Terminator movies at the bottom of this guide. A spoiler-free bulleted version of the Terminator chronological timeline is also listed at the bottom.

NOTE: THERE MAY SPOILERS BELOW.

The Terminator (1984)

The Terminator series kicks off with the original film starring a robot killer known as Terminator (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger).

He's been sent to 1984, from war-ravaged 2029, to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), the mother of the savior of the human race. Humanity also sent back another soldier, Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), who ends up fathering Sarah's son, John Conner. It's revealed that a computer defense system, called Skynet, became self-aware in 1997 and views humanity as its greatest threat. It's up to Sarah and Kyle to defeat the Terminator and stop the extinction of humankind at the behest of Skynet.

James Cameron wrote the Terminator with Gale Anne Hurd and directed it.

Terminator: Genisys (2015)

The Terminator series doesn't squeeze into a typical chronology, because its premise is about changing the past to shape the future. But if we strictly stick to an order starting from the earliest events, then this film opens nearly identically to the first Terminator, with John Conner (Jason Clarke) having defeated Skynet in 2029 and sending Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) to 1984 to save John's mother, Sarah (Emilia Clarke). However, it's not the past Reese expected: Sarah has spent her entire life preparing to fight the machines.

It's important to know this film is a reset for the entire Terminator universe. It changes events from the first Terminator film - when Sarah didn't have time to prepare. But that’s the point of the franchise; if something doesn’t go Skynet’s way, it'll send killer robots back to change it. Genisys was directed by Alan Taylor and written by Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1994)

This is a sequel to the first Terminator film. It picks up 11 years after the original, in 1995. Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) has been imprisoned for the attempted bombing of a computer factory, while her son, John Connor (Edward Furlong), is a teen who lives with foster parents in LA. Two terminators - an identical model of the original T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and a new T-1000 liquid metal terminator (Robert Patrick) - have arrived from the future with opposing missions. One of them, of course, has come to do Skynet's bidding.

Terminator 2 was the highest grossing film of 1991, and the third highest grossing film of all time after its release. It was directed by James Cameron, who returned after overseeing the first Terminator. Cameron also wrote the film alongside William Wisher.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator 3 starts a decade after the events in the second Terminator film. The late Sarah Connor delayed Skynet’s awakening, but John Connor (Nick Stahl) lives in fear of the computer system finding him, causing him to live completely off the grid. Skynet is forced to target him by moving on to other members of his resistance group, and, of course, by sending back a new terminator, the T-X (Kristanna Loken). Jonathan Mostow directed Rise of the Machine while John Brancanto and Michael Ferris.

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008 to 2009 - TV show)

The Terminator franchise gets really complicated here.

This TV show is yet another divergent timeline. It should follow Terminator 2 because Sarah Connor (Lena Headey) and her son John (Thomas Dekker) are shown in 1999, but they're on the run from a new terminator (Garret Dillahunt). There's also a resistance terminator (Summer Glau), who helps them time-jump to 2007 to try to stop Skynet once and for all.

*Note: Since this is a divergent timeline, you could watch it after all the movies, or not at all. But if you'd like to imagine what Sarah Connor and her son could've gone on to do after Terminator 2, this TV series will help you scratch that itch.

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Salvation was intended to be the start of a second Terminator trilogy (the first consisted of Terminator, Terminator 2, and Terminator 3), but the sequels were canceled, leaving this to be our only look at what life was like for John Connor (Christian Bale) and the rest of humanity in a very dystopian 2018. We see Connor learn that the resistance is planning an all-out attack, thanks to intelligence that suggests Skynet will kill the entire resistance command in mere days, and the No. 1 name on its list is John's father, Kyle Reese (Anton Yelchin).

Salvation was directed by McG and written by John Brancanto and Michael Ferris (who also wrote Terminator 3).

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

The latest entry in the Terminator Franchise released in 2019, but the film is actually set in the near future of 2022.

Dark Fate is a direct sequel to Terminator 2, where we see what happens to Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). She and her son John Connor (Jude Collie) take on the evil artificial intelligence known as Skynet. While you could say this film ignores the events of the later films in the series, it's easier to think of it as the culmination of all the other events in the timeline.

Sarah and John successfully defeated Skynet in Terminator 2 and prevented the Judgement Day that was supposed to happen in 1997.

The events of all the other films and series, even the ones that take place in the future, are showing events that occurred in a timeline when that apocalyptic event happened in 1997. Terminator: Dark Fate shows what actually came next for Sarah and John after they stopped the apocalypse, and how their victory over Skynet only postponed the threat of AI.

Dark Fate was directed by Tim Miller. David S. Goyer, Justin Rhodes, and Billy Ray wrote the screenplay, while the original creator of the series, James Cameron, returned to help shape the story and produce the film.

