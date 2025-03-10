Summary A new viral internet trend sees Telsa car owners masking their EV's logos with those of other car brands.

Many are critical of CEO Elon Musk's vocal stances on political issues in recent years, and are expressing their discontent online.

Tesla is only one of many electric vehicle makers now vying for the American EV throne.

In recent years, there has been an increase in criticisms levied against Elon Musk , the CEO of Tesla, X (formerly Twitter), Starlink , and a number of other American tech ventures. The billionaire is outspoken on such issues as current geopolitical happenings, government policies, and other timely socio-political topics.

In ruffling feathers, Musk has earned himself a negative reputation among many former fans, including those who previously purchased and currently own a Tesla -branded electric vehicle .

With Musk serving a prominent position within the current US government administration, opening himself up to further ideological pushback, a new internet trend has emerged: one which sees Tesla owners masking the distinctive 'T' logo on their cars, in an effort to disassociate with Musk's worldview.

Tesla owners are disguising their cars, and sharing the results online

Is this a simple internet trend, or is it a worldwide phenomenon?

With all the negative attention currently surrounding Elon Musk, the Tesla electric vehicle brand has been on shakier ground than usual, at least in terms of public perception.

Many have taken to social media sites like Reddit and X to showcase that, although they drive a Tesla, they don't agree with Musk's various political stances. Images shared online paint a picture of disdain for Musk, with some opting to black out or cover up their car's Tesla logo entirely.

Others have gone a different route, installing bumper stickers and decals that read one of several variants of "bought it before we knew how awful he is," in clear reference to Musk.

Others are covering up their Tesla vehicles for a pragmatic reason -- to avoid the potential situation of having their EV vandalized, or to otherwise avoid confrontations from occurring. Reportedly, there has been an increase in Tesla vandalism in recent weeks and months, squarely in protest of Musk.

Most recently, Tesla dealerships have been subject to a surge in anti-Musk protests, resulting in relative mayhem and destruction.

No matter how you look at it, the current situation is a volatile one, with many disgruntled Tesla owners expressing their discontent with the EV company's CEO. Musk remains a deeply enigmatic and polarizing figure, and it appears that the Tesla brand is caught in the crossfire of the so-called 'culture war' taking place in the US.

It's unclear whether Musk will negatively impact Tesla's reputation and financial situation in the long term or whether the protests and the decal cover-up trend are simply a flash-in-the-pan moment. If you're interested in EVs but would rather not purchase a Tesla, then there are a number of other excellent models available on the market to choose from.