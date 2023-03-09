The popular and secure instant messaging app Telegram has announced some improvements to its iPhone and Android apps, making them better at dealing with batteries, adding new media playback options, and more.

This Telegram update comes after a similar one for the Mac that was designed to save battery life for those who are on the go. Now the same Battery Saving mode is coming to iPhone and Android.

Telegram says via blog post that the new feature is designed to limit things like background updates, while individual graphical effects and animations can also be disabled on a granular basis all in the name of eking more life out of that battery. Telegram also reckons it's manually tested more than 200 different device types and is pretty happy with the optimized default settings, but you can now tweak away if you must.

On top of the Battery Saving Mode, Telegram has also added more granular playback speeds for videos, podcasts, voice, and video messages. Tapping a button allows users to choose any speed between 0.2x–2.5x, so there should be a sweet spot for everyone.

Telegram also says that it's made it possible for people to quickly send a group chat invitation link as a message, while sticker packs will also start displaying stickers in the order they were last used as well.

There's more, too. Groups with under 100 people in them will now see the time a message was read by others in the group, while new animated emoji have also been added - although you'll need to be a Telegram Premium subscriber to get in on that act.

Telegram says that there are more than 400 "known imperfections" that have also been dealt with across its apps, so if there's a particular bug that's been grinding your gears there's a good chance it's been fixed.

The updated Telegram is rolling out to users now, so if you haven't already gotten it be sure to check the App Store and Google Play Store for updates.