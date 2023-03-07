Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are producing Mutant Mayem through their company, Point Grey Pictures. And a teaser trailer for the movie is now out.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are rebooting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film series, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Directed by Jeff Rowe in his feature directorial debut, the movie is written by Brendan O'Brien and is set to be the latest animated entry in the TMNT franchise following 2022's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. Here is everything you need to know about Mutant Mayhem, including its plot synopsis, when it'll be available to watch, who stars in the movie as voice actors, and whether there are any trailers to watch yet.

TMNT Mutant Mayhem: What to know

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is all about the four Turtle bros we have known and loved for the past four decades: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael. In this movie, they've been living in secret, hidden from humans, but now they want to show everyone that they can be normal teens by doing good deeds in New York City. That's when they meet April O'Neil, who helps them out on their mission.

But things get pretty crazy when the Turtles go up against a criminal gang, and then an army of mutants shows up and things get even more intense. The Turtles gotta put their ninja skills to work, naturally, and must save the day while also trying to fit in with the people they've grown to care about in the city.

The film's design and animation were inspired by sketches that director Jeff Rowe drew in his school notebooks as a teenager. And, according to Brian Robbins, the president of Nickelodeon, Mutant Mayhem might be the first installment of a potential franchise.

TMNT Mutan Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is scheduled for release in US cinemas on 4 August 2023, by Paramount Pictures.

TMNT Mutant Mayhem: Where to stream

Currently, there is no information about where the movie will be available for streaming. However, it is expected Mutant Mayhem will be made available for streaming on Paramount Plus as well as popular video-on-demand services such as Amazon Prime Video within a few months after its theatrical release.

TMNT Mutant Mayhem: Cast and director

The movie has an impressive ensemble voice cast. Leonardo is voiced by Nicolas Cantu, while Donatello is voiced by Micah Abbey, Michelangelo is voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., and Raphael is voiced by Brady Noon. The primary cast is then rounded out by the following supporting actors:

Jackie Chan as Splinter

Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil

Seth Rogen as Bebop

John Cena as Rocksteady

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Ice Cube as Superfly

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are producing the film through their company, Point Grey Pictures. And as mentioned earlier, Jeff Rowe is directing the film in his feature directorial debut, while Brendan O'Brien wrote the screenplay.

TMNT Mutant Mayhem: Trailers

Yes, a teaser trailer was released on 6 March 2023, just two days after a preview was unveiled at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards. You can watch it above.