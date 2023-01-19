Ted returns in the long-awaited third season in the next few months. A whole slate of additional Apple TV+ shows have also been announced.

Apple has announced a slate of premieres coming to its TV+ streaming service over the coming months, including the much-anticipated third season of Ted Lasso.

Jason Sudeikis will return to the titular role this spring, although there's sadly no specific release date as yet. The show will also welcome back its award-winning cast, including Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), and, of course, Brett Goldstein as the superbly sweary Roy Kent.

Nick Mohammed is also back as rival manager Nathan Shelley.

Pocket-lint was treated to a tour of the Ted Lasso season 3 set late last year, as part of the launch of Football Manager 2023 Touch on Apple Arcade. Sadly, we're sworn to secrecy (far too many spoilers) but we can say it's shaping up to be a great run.

Shrinking

Other shows coming to TV+ soon including Shrinking - an Apple Original comedy starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. It's written by the co-creator of Ted Lasso, so we have high hopes for this one.

Apple

Segel plays a grieving therapist who decides to tell his clients exactly what he thinks of them and their problems. His exploits will hit the streaming service on 27 Janaury.

Hello Tomorrow!

Another Apple Original that looks intriguing is Hello Tomorrow! It stars Billy Crudup as Jack, a travelling salesman attempting to get people to buy timeshare accommodations on the Moon. It has a retro-future, 50s sci-fi style to it.

Apple

Hello Tomorrow! premieres on 17 February.

The Big Door Prize

Apple TV+ will debut another comedy series this spring too. The Big Door Prize has been created by Schitt's Creek writer David West Read. It stars The IT Crowd's Chris O'Dowd and is based on the novel of the same name.

A mysterious machine appears in the general store of a small American town, with claims that it can reveal residents' life potential.

More

The above shows will be joined by season three of Truth Be Told, new animation series Shape Island, Vincent Cassel thriller Liaison, and Eugene Levy's new documentary series The Reluctant Traveler.

Apple TV+ is available across multiple devices and in many countries. It costs £6.99 / $6.99 / €6.99 per month and is also available as part of an Apple One subscription, which includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ storage, depending on the package. A Premier version also includes more cloud storage, News+ and Fitness+.