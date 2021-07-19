When Apple announced it was turning an eight-year-old commercial about an American football coach taking over a Premier League club into a series, not many people were expecting it to be a success - let alone one of the biggest comedy shows around.

Ted Lasso has now entered its third season and over the last few years it has become must-see TV.

So, here's everything you need to know about Ted Lasso season 3, including how to watch it, when each episode will be available, and whether or not this is the end.

Ted Lasso season 3 premiered on Apple TV+ on 15 March 2023. Episodes will be released each Wednesday thereafter, up to 31 May 2023.

This comes after the second season of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday 23 July 2021. The season two finale was then made available on 8 October 2021, with a week-by-week release of the episodes.

How to watch Ted Lasso season 3

Ted Lasso is a co-production between Warner Bros TV and Apple, so is exclsuive to those with an Apple TV+ subscription. The Apple TV app is available on a number of platforms, including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, as well as Android, some Smart TVs and some streaming sticks.

You can read more about Apple TV+ in our separate feature. In a nutshell, though, it's £4.99 / $4.99 a month, or it comes included as part of some of the Apple One subscription packages.

Wondering what the best streaming device is for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

How many episodes are there in Ted Lasso season 3?

As with Ted Lasso season 2, there are 12 episodes in season 3 in total, each lasting between 30 to 50 minutes and released weekly.

Ted Lasso video and audio formats

Those with a compatible TV can watch Ted Lasso in 4K and Dolby Vision. It is also broadcast with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

How to catch up on previous seasons of Ted Lasso

If you haven't managed to catch Ted Lasso seasons 1 or 2 yet, we thoroughly recommend you do so. It's a sweet, positive comedy that appeals to all kinds, even those without a jot of knowledge about football (soccer).

Like the new episodes, both former seasons are also available to stream through Apple TV+, which you'll need a subscription for. It's £4.99 / $4.99 a month, or it comes included as part of the Apple One subscription package.

Ted Lasso season 3 trailers

You can check out the full trailer for Ted Lasso season 3 below.

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?

While a fourth season isn't completely out of the question it's also highly unlikely. Star Jason Sudekis himself confirmed that season 3 presents a fitting end to the story, although he did also hint that a new chapter in the life of the characters and/or a spin-off could be possible in the future.

We'll update when we find out more.